This Week’s Epic Games Store Free Offering Is One of the Most Tense and Challenging Co-Op Games You’ll Ever Play

It’s time for another Epic Games Store free offering! This time, we have the distinctive honor of being able to download Escape Academy. So, for those of you who may not know, Escape Academy is a series of high-octane escape rooms, containing puzzles of all shapes and sizes! As a “logic geek” myself, I can’t think of a better way to spend a few hours.

“You’ve just arrived at Escape Academy, a school where promising students train to become the ultimate Escapist. Play over a dozen masterfully hand crafted rooms, designed by experienced experts in the field of REAL LIFE escape rooms. Experience the entirety of Escape Academy alone in single player OR through two player co-operative play. Available in local or online splitscreen. Explore the campus of Escape Academy and get to know the faculty, a colorful cast of characters, each an expert in the art of Escape,” the game’s Steam blurb emphasizes. Truly, an incredible Epic Games Store offering!

Videos by VICE

“I LOVED this game. I do really recommend playing it with a friend, having two players helped a lot. The puzzles were extremely varied in type and there was a good smattering of difficulties. There is an overarching story line that ties it all together with fun characters that were cheesy and punny in just the most endearing way. We beat it tonight, so much fun, can’t wait to play the DLCs,” a Steam user said of their Escape Academy experience!

Screenshot: iam8bit Presents

the epic games store arrives with a fun free offering

When it comes to the Epic Games Store, I’d say they’ve been on fire for months with their free game initiative. Next week, I’m particularly excited to download Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery. Which is my kind of artsy, narrative-minded game! “Behind the Frame is a vivid, interactive fiction about an aspiring artist on the cusp of finishing the final piece of her gallery submission,” the game’s Epic Games Store description states!

“A relaxing, eloquent experience that can be played at any pace. Become immersed in a panoramic world filled with resplendent colors, beautiful hand-animated visuals, and a smooth, easy-listening soundtrack. As a passionate artist, seek the missing colors that will bring your paintings to life. All while remembering to take the occasional coffee and breakfast breaks that keep you going. There is more than what meets the eye, for every painting has a story to tell.”