This Week’s Episode of Queen Radio Was as Crazy as You Imagined

The past week has been a very eventful one, to say the least for rap superstar Nicki Minaj. Coming off the release of her fourth studio album, Queen, Minaj has found herself in disputes with ex-boyfriend Safaree, DJ Self, and Travis Scott’s infant daughter Stormi. She also, somehow, found a way to pull Harriet Tubman into all of this.

This small fraction of Nicki-related shenanigans naturally spiked interest in the newest edition of Queen Radio, her new Beats 1 Apple Music show in which she premiered Queen. During her acceptance speech for winning Best Hip Hop at the 2018 VMAs last night, Minaj teased that she’d be revealing the Cocksucker of the Day Award on the show (implying that there will be a new one every episode). When Nicki took the mic today, she didn’t hesitate to double down on her criticism of Travis Scott who, through a combination of merch and album sales, outdid Nicki on the charts.

“Travis Scott gets Hoe Nigga of the Week by a landslide. Because he’s out here selling clothes instead of music,” she passionately started. “What we’re not gonna do is have that Auto-Tune man selling fucking sweaters telling you he sold half a million albums, because he fucking didn’t. You stupid fuck. You got your fucking homeboy talking for you and you got your girlfriend selling tour passes. Stop it. Knock it the fuck off.” Later in the show, she expanded on her thoughts on the matter adding that going number two on the charts isn’t what has her upset more than how the whole thing went down.

At other points, Minaj mentioned that if it were up to her, Tekashi 6ix9ine would have joined her on stage at the VMAs to perform their collaborative track “FEFE.” She explained, “I don’t want people to think I wouldn’t have him perform. I want everybody to know my character. I really really fought. When i know somebody, it’s nothin you can tell me about him. People have a lot to say because the Nicki hate train is in full effect.”

Listen to the rest of the episode below, which ends at 2pm EST.

