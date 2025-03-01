This Week’s Free Epic Games Store Title Lets You Run Around as a Lethal Wizard With Customizable Spells

It’s time for another Epic Games Store free game! I may be two days late to the party due to the wondrous insanity of Steam Next Fest, true. But, hey, “better late than never” and all that! To be blunt, I hadn’t heard of Mages of Mystralia prior to it being offered for free. But, now that the Epic Games Store has highlighted it, I wonder how I never came across it! (It’s because so many indie games come out in any given month, but that’s a topic for another article.)

“This game is astounding spell crafting system bundle into a fun little adventure. The story is okay, the world is interesting, the puzzles are fun, and the combat is entertaining, but this game really stands out will the freedom of editing and changing spells. Crafting a specific spell to solve a puzzle or just trying to design the craziest attack you can think of is a great time.” …That user review came from Steam and not the Epic Games Store. But, hey.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Borealys Games

There are a shocking number of reviews that directly mention Zelda, which bodes well! Unsurprisingly, it appears as though the Epic Games Store has come through with yet another quality, free title! …Ah, what the hell? While we’re all here, I may as well mention next week’s freebie: Them’s Fightin’ Herds!

next week on the epic games store: ‘them’s fightin’ herds’

Play video

Them’s Fightin’ Herds, unfortunately, was sunsetted by its talented development studio, Mane6. Which is a damn shame because low-key, this was one of the most gorgeous, ambitious, mechanically dense 2D fighters to ever release. This game had a full story mode with great plotting and characterization. But, I have a sneaking suspicion that many folks may have dismissed this one because it was so “unconventional.”

And, of course, the constantly regrettable reality of too many amazing indie games always releasing and not enough time to highlight all of them. But, the Epic Games Store is giving Them’s Fightin’ Herds the just due it deserves. You can download this bad boy starting on March 6!