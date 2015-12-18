This Delicious, Decadent Pasta Dish Is How Action Bronson Eats Truffles

Imagine it’s a chilly winter’s day, and you’re recovering from a devastating holiday party hangover. Your palate is screaming for something fatty, rich, salty, and decadent. Normally at these times, we reach for boxed macaroni and cheese, or forearm-sized burritos, or cheap but familiar chow mein. But imagine if you were take your favorite comfort food and run it through the mind of a revered chef and the wishes of a food-loving rapper. Not just any revered chef or any food-loving rapper, either—through Frank Langello of Babbo and Mr. Wonderful himself, Action Bronson.

We recently joined Action on a three-stop feast in New York to enjoy a mother lode of truffles at three of the city’s most delicious venues: Per Se, Babbo, and Vaucluse. And if you can get your hands on your own bounty of this precious fungi, you, too, can enjoy the beautiful pasta dish bestowed upon Action by Langello.

Fresh pasta is filled with braised tongue, pancetta, scallions, egg, and loads of Parmigiano-Reggiano. Then the whole thing is topped with a very 100 pile of freshly shaved white truffle. If there is a heaven, this is what they serve to people there when they need a moment of true indulgence.

We’ve see it in our dreams, and now we can see it on our plates.