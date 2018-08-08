This Woman Absolutely Crushed the Hell Out of Missy Elliott’s ‘Work It’

Usually karaoke is not a competition. It’s a safe space for regular folks to pick up a microphone and belt out the latest Ariana Grande tune to the best of their ability. Alcohol is encouraged, while judgement stays at the door.

But every once in a while, a star comes along who rises above the rest, crushing their performance so brilliantly that they become karaoke royalty. And on Wednesday, one woman proved that you don’t need $18,000 worth of equipment, or even a good signing voice to reign supreme. All you need is a microphone, an amazing stage name, and an uncanny ability to recite all of the words to Missy Elliott’s seminal hit “Work It.”

There are a number of reasons that this performance has earned Mrs. Funky White Sister her place as karaoke royalty. Maybe it’s her intro. Maybe it’s the way she flawlessly delivers the phrase “ti esrever dna ti pilf, nwod gniht ym tup.” Maybe it’s that elephant sound she makes while triumphantly raising her prop—is that a tusk?—into the air. Maybe it’s just the fact that she somehow got a microphone to work in the middle of a park. Or maybe it’s the woman in the background jamming along with our star, carrying her plate of food. She gets it:

Whichever way you spin it, Mrs. Funky White Sister absolutely crushed the hell out of Missy Elliott’s 2002 hit—a feat that Missy Elliott herself acknowledged Wednesday on Twitter.

“She straight killed ‘Work It,’” Missy wrote. “Sound effects & all. I love it.”

https://twitter.com/MissyElliott/status/1027061438358151168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1027061438358151168&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FMissyElliott%2Fstatus%2F1027061438358151168

So there you have it folks. You can put down the mic. You can stop singing. We’ve found our reigning queen of karaoke. Ti esrever dna ti pilf, nwod gniht ym tup, indeed.

