This Woman Commutes 4,000 Miles to School Every Week

One woman commutes 4,000 miles from Mexico City to New York City weekly for law school. If that doesn’t tell you how expensive it is to reside in Manhattan, I don’t know what will.

The woman, named Nat Cedillo, shared her commuter routine on TikTok, baffling her followers.

In her video, Cedillo noted that she usually wakes up around 4:30 on Monday mornings, packing any last-minute items she forgot to pack the night before. Meanwhile, her husband prepares lunch and a light breakfast for her.

By 5 a.m., she was in an Uber to the airport. As she waited for her flight, she studied, worked, and read.

A flight from Mexico City to New York City is about five hours, and Cedillo said she typically arrives on campus by the evening to attend her classes. The next morning, she wakes up for more classes and meetings. After she finishes her day, she takes the subway to JFK airport, boards a flight back to Mexico City, and is home by dinner time Tuesday night.

This seems…exhausting. Not only that, but many people in the comment section of her video were wondering whether it really is the cheaper option.

In a follow-up TikTok, Cedillo elaborated more on how and why she does this.

“What I’ll do is I’ll fly Monday mornings to New York and then fly back to Mexico City on Tuesday evenings,” she explained. “So I spend one night in New York and then live the rest of the week in Mexico City with my husband.”

“It is less expensive to live full-time in Mexico City and fly into New York for the two days out of the week that I have to go to class, even accounting for our expenses including my flights and our cost of living here in Mexico City.”

She also noted that her husband is not a U.S. citizen, and they both have Mexican citizenship. The arrangement simply makes more sense for them, especially since she has a flexible schedule.

“I realize this is not a normal lifestyle, and while it’s exhausting and it takes a lot of planning, the journey for me has been a lot of fun, and ultimately, it’s what ended up working for my husband and I.”