This Woman Nearly Died After Her Daughter’s Wedding Triggered ‘Happy Heart Syndrome’

Broken heart syndrome has a whole cultural mythology built around it. Happy heart syndrome, the lesser-known flip side, can be just as lethal—and most people have never heard of it.

A 65-year-old woman attended her daughter’s wedding and spent the next three days in chest pain and struggling to breathe. When she went to the emergency room, doctors initially suspected a heart attack. Her test results showed reduced blood flow to the heart, which typically points to a blood clot—but no clot existed. What they found instead was her left ventricle ballooning outward, a phenomenon that compromised the heart’s ability to pump blood and put her life at serious risk.

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The reason? Extreme happiness. The case, published in Oxford Medical Case Reports, represents a documented instance of takotsubo cardiomyopathy (TTS) triggered by positive emotion—a condition known informally as “happy heart syndrome.” TTS occurs when an intense emotional experience floods the body with stress hormones, placing sudden pressure on the heart and distorting its shape. The condition is named after Japanese octopus traps because the abnormally shaped left ventricle resembles the ceramic pots used to catch them. It was first documented in 1983 at Hiroshima City Hospital.

The Rare Heart Condition That Can Be Triggered by Too Much Happiness

Most people have heard of broken heart syndrome, TTS triggered by grief, loss, or trauma. Happy heart syndrome is its lesser-known counterpart, and the medical community has paid it significantly less attention. Only around 4% of reported TTS cases are triggered by positive emotions, though researchers note it’s difficult to say whether that figure reflects actual rarity or clinical oversight—happy heart syndrome presents with less severe symptoms, making it easier to miss.

The two conditions share the same underlying mechanism. “Both conditions involve sympathetic nervous system activation and a catecholamine surge,” the case study authors write, “but the neurohormonal responses may differ depending on emotional valence.” In practical terms, the heart’s response to overwhelming joy looks slightly different than its response to overwhelming grief, but both can be life-threatening, and both are commonly mistaken for conventional heart attacks.

Cardiologist John Madias of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has been pushing for more awareness of both conditions. “Short-term and long-term complications and mortality of both these two TTS subtypes are similar,” he noted, adding that a higher percentage of men have been reported to suffer happy heart syndrome relative to their rates of broken heart syndrome. The case study authors conclude that clinicians need to maintain suspicion for TTS even in patients without conventional cardiac risk factors.

The 65-year-old woman made a full recovery. She is, the authors note, “looking forward to witnessing the happiest milestones of her other children in the years ahead.” Hopefully not too happy, though.