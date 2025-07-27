This Woman Was Dead for Two Minutes—and Says She Saw Our True ‘Home’

Nicole Meeuws flatlined for two minutes. What she says happened next didn’t feel like dying. It felt like remembering where she came from.

In an interview with NeedToKnow, the 49-year-old artist said she was in a Greek hospital recovering from a pregnancy loss when her body gave out. She felt herself pulled into a tunnel of light. Not a beam, but a corridor that moved with her. The air had weight and temperature. It sounded like music made of water—fluid, alive, pulsing, and strangely familiar.

Then came something even stranger.

She entered a glowing space filled with silver, soft violet, and deep, radiant blue. It didn’t hurt to look at. Everything pulsed gently, like a heartbeat. That’s when she saw them—two blue-skinned beings with large indigo eyes, sitting on thrones that shimmered with energy. “They didn’t speak in words,” she said. “But I understood everything they had to tell me.”

The message: life is an illusion. We begin living after we die. And she wasn’t meant to have children. Her gift was to bring this memory of the other side back to Earth and help others remember it, too.

“Love is stronger than death. It’s where we came from. It’s who we are.”

Meeuws said she felt more known than ever before. She didn’t want to leave. But after what felt like forever, she was jolted back into her body. Her husband, a doctor, was at her side. She couldn’t speak at first—only emit a high-pitched, unfamiliar sound she compared to dolphin clicks. “It was coming through me, not from me,” she said, describing it as overwhelming and completely beyond her control.

Her senses stayed heightened. She could hear emotion in people’s voices as color. She felt completely different, almost new.

The beings still appear in her visions. She believes they are ancient interdimensional guides, not aliens, but demigod-like entities from the Apkallu. And they gave her a mission.

“Love is stronger than death,” she said. “It’s where we came from. It’s who we are.”

Meeuws said she’s not afraid anymore. What’s waiting for us isn’t darkness or silence. It’s light, color, music, and memory. She now paints those visions to help others see what she did.

“It wasn’t an end,” she said. “It was the beginning.”