This Young Jeezy Logo Used to Get Kids Kicked Out of School, but the Rapper Still Says It Was Worth It

Being a fan of Young Jeezy meant getting in trouble over wearing his infamous ‘Snowman’ branding. Wearing the simple logo on an overly baggy black T-shirt meant inciting the wrath of school teachers and principals who were smart enough to catch the hidden meaning. It didn’t matter if Thug Motivation 101 was that good—they saw it as glorifying the act of drug dealing. Now, over two decades later, a snowman is as synonymous with the Atlanta legend as it is with the wintertime.

In an interview with Kelley L. Carter, he candidly spoke to the pride he feels knowing that the ‘Snowman’ has become synonymous with his image. “The Snowman was always bigger than me. You could put me on a shirt, and no 2-year-old kid is gonna recognize me. But you put a snowman on a shirt, a kid could tell you that’s the snowman,” Jeezy explained. “The only competition the snowman got is Frosty. He’s been able to evolve with me.”

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It tripped him out even more when he saw the iconography transition into mainstream spaces like the NBA. Eventually, time proved to him that the schools kicking kids out over the logo didn’t have the full vision.

Jeezy Talks About The Infamous ‘Snowman’ logo That Helped Make Him a Star

“I saw him on an Atlanta Hawks jersey they gave me. I was like, ‘Whoa, Snowman’s in the NBA,’” he added. “When they were banning it from school, because they didn’t see the evolution of it. With a lot of the things I’ve done with my life and my career, I just happened to bring the Snowman still with me.”

In a 2025 interview with Billboard, Jeezy recalled talking to T.I. and being told that the logo made for a great piece of marketing. As a result, he sat down with his project manager at Def Jam and agreed that the ‘Snowman’ should go on everything. Like other legendary logos and icons in hip-hop, you could instantly recognize a Jeezy fan by whether they wore the logo.

“We put them out, and it got so crazy in Atlanta, and you might see a homeless person with one on,” he told the outlet. “It was one of the longest-lasting symbols and icons, outside of the Wu-Tang Clan and the Cash Money tank. It didn’t hit me until one day I was shopping in Harlem and the first five stores had bootlegs.”

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