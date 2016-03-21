Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard Collaborate on New Track “Beautiful People”

While the world didn’t hear much from Thom Yorke in 2015, it’s already looking like this year might be a little different. On top of all the recent buzz about a new Radiohead album, the UK artist has today shared a new collaboration with Warp Records‘ Mark Pritchard titled “Beautiful People.”

The track is off Pritchard’s forthcoming Under The Sun LP, and follows his previous, glacial-paced instrumental single “Sad Alron.” On a bed of earthy-feeling percussion and a pair of intertwined flutes, Yorke’s voice is here more slightly muffled and almost more careful than usual, but still directly expressive and plaintive.

In a statement shared with the track’s press release, Pritchard offered: “The original instrumental to ‘Beautiful People’ is a personal song about loss, hopelessness and chaos, but ultimately the message is love and hope,” he said. “Thom’s contribution to this collaboration captured perfectly what the piece is about. I will be forever grateful to have worked with such a immense talent.”

Stream the track below and pick up Under The Sun when it’s out May 13.

