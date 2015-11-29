Thom Yorke DJ’d On a Greenpeace Float At London’s March For the Climate

In preparation for the UN’s climate change summit in Paris that begins on Monday, several people gathered in cities all over the world taking part in a large call for global-wide demonstrations and action. As Stereogum reports, Thom Yorke, who has been a fierce advocate for climate change policy, took part in a march through London, DJing to motivate protestors as he rode a Greenpeace float. Yorke, who recently discussed climate crisis with the British activist writer George Monbiot for the French magazine Télérama, will perform this week as part of the Pathway to Paris event, which brings intellectuals and artists together to promote initiatives to curb global warming.