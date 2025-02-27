Thomas & Friends Is Coming to ‘Train Sim World 5’, No Mods Required

Thomas the Tank Engine has been in nearly every game imaginable. Replacing Dragons in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Available as a replacement for Mr. X in Resident Evil 2 Remake. But it’s been quite a while since Thomas & Friends have been involved in an official video game collaboration. Train Sim World 5 is hoping to change that, bringing the whole crew that we grew up with into the game. I have to say: this is a very surreal moment for train fans everywhere.

Memes Aside, the ‘Train Sim World 5’ X ‘Thomas the Tank Engine’ Collab Is One of the Coolest Things I’ve Ever Seen

Not only does Thomas make an appearance in this trailer, but the iconic theme that we’ve heard bass-boosted beyond recognition so many times is also here to flood our minds with happy memories of our childhoods. Not only is this a great chance for players to reconnect with their younger selves. But, it’s also a chance for younger gamers to get up close and personal with their favorite Tank Engine.

Videos by VICE

According to the official website for Train Sim 5:

“Train Sim World 5: Thomas & Friends Visit the West Somerset Railway brings Thomas, Annie, Clarabel, Diesel, Troublesome Trucks to TSW5. In the narrated story-based scenarios, interact with Sir Topham Hatt and complete tasks on the West Somerset Railway.”

Seriously, how cool is that? Getting a chance to interact with Sir Topham Hatt, as well as drive and control Thomas, Annie, Clarabel, Diesel, and Troublesome Trucks? All rendered in glorious detail? I wonder if Ringo Starr is coming back to do the narration for this one. Imagine how legendary this DLC pack would be if that were the case.

It’s such a wholesome DLC pack and it’s genuinely got me interested in picking up a copy of Train Sim World 5 to check it out for myself. Thomas the Tank Engine was a massive part of my childhood. And I’d love an opportunity to see how he and the gang have been doing all these years. I wonder what other surprises are going to be in store for us when we finally get to jump in.