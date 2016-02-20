Thomas Müller Sends in a Beauty of a Bicycle Golazo

What a goal! Thomas Muller gets on his bike to put Bayern up, 2-1. https://t.co/W0eQnc4LZZ

— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 20, 2016

It’s hard to call this one a bicycle, per se. More appropriate to call it a tricycle—like getting up on two wheels, but still a little reticent. Regardless of the number of wheels, Thomas Müller created a thing of beauty by trapping the ball with his chest and sending it just over the goalie’s reach for a stunning overhead golazo.

Videos by VICE

Bayern Munich have a solid 8 points of daylight between them and Dortmund, the next-best team, and a whopping 21 points between them and the third place team Bayer. Müller is doing well to strike fear into the hearts of their enemies, with 17 goals in 22 appearances this season. As for the announcer’s comment that this is “one of the best goals you’ll ever see,” we’ll leave that one up for debate. It’s fucking nice, though.