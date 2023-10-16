Before Giving Dating Advice, They Made Porn Together

Angela White and Emma Rose are uniquely positioned to offer sex and relationship advice. It’s not just because they’re among today’s biggest pornstars: White is an AVN hall-of-famer named Female Performer of the Year three times, and Rose just won the 2023 AVN Trans Performer of the Year. It’s because they’ve made porn together.

On Thotline, their new cheeky call-in advice show on VICE YouTube, White and Rose field calls from everyday people to address our most vulnerable and intimate questions. Watch the first episode below, then read what it was like for the two friends to have sex, how they navigate these work/life relationships, and why it makes them the perfect hosts of Thotline.

Emma Rose: We met on a Brazzers set, and I was shaking because I was so excited and nervous that when I saw you, I didn’t know if my dick would work.

Angela White: You were incredible. You were absolutely incredible. And for the record, the dick did work. You were amazing. I wasn’t sure if we had crossed paths before our shoot or if that was our first meeting. I heard a lot about you and saw a lot of your work. And you’re absolutely gorgeous, so I was so excited when Brazzers booked us together. That was a big deal for Brazzers.

Rose: It wasn’t the first girl-girl trans Brazzers scene, but it was the first in my career, and it’s the most viewed one of all the trans scenes on Brazzers.

White: So we knew about each other but hadn’t had the opportunity to work with each other. And I have to say, I’m so glad that we had sex before we did Thotline. Because if we had that sexual tension—if we hadn’t had sex before Thotline—and we were sitting there, talking about sex all day, like just sitting so close to each other and you in that beautiful outfit and those legs that go on forever, it would have been really hard for me.

Rose: During the auditions for Thotline, I felt right off the bat that we just flowed so well together. We had great chemistry. It was just really seamless.

White: We already knew each other on a deeper and physical level. So it made it even easier to talk with Emma, to delve into really intimate topics because we’ve been intimate together. We had broken that ice.

Rose: Having done a scene together made it way more natural in that I didn’t have to assume a lot of things, too. It’s such a refreshing conversation when someone knows what they’re talking about and can go into not only emotional or sexual details but also technical details on some things that people are too shy to talk about. Watching her in the other chair and explaining, like, how to eat pussy or how to really pleasure somebody was just… I don’t think there could be anyone else who is that good.

White: When I would speak about my body, or Emma would speak about her body, we also have intimate knowledge of each other’s bodies. So it was easy to visualize, to know what the other person meant. And even when Emma would describe certain positions, it was like, ‘Oh, yeah, you did that to me.’ I think that there was an intense intimacy and almost a knowing of each other that couldn’t have come if we hadn’t already had sex with each other.

Rose: We want to shoot again. We almost did, but, you know, our schedules just didn’t align. But we plan on shooting a scene together again. It will be even more intense now that we know each other on an even deeper level.

I once shot a scene with someone who was already my best friend. She’s also one of my mentors in the industry. I love her so much. It was just so awkward. And she’s very domme-y, and I’m very domme-y. So it was hard to try to go into a role for her that was very submissive when both our energies together were very dominant. So we just ended up domme-ing the camera.

White: In my scenes, the ultimate aim is a deep and authentic connection. So, for me, if I have a friendship with that person, I’m already halfway there. I have been friends with people in the industry and have had sex with them in scenes, but I’m just deepening the connection at that point. I haven’t had any awkward experiences that have involved people I’ve been friends with or become friends with after we’ve had sex. It’s always just been an extension of that exploration.