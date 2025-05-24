Thousands of Abandoned Baby Birds Recovered From USPS Truck

Thousands of baby birds are safe after a harrowing journey.

In a press release, the Delaware Department of Agriculture revealed that, on May 2, the postal service informed them that they were in possession of an undeliverable box of baby birds.

The department proceeded to facilitate the transfer of the orphaned chicks to First State Animal Center. Upon their arrival to the animal shelter, workers were stunned to find thousands of birds. The baby birds in question included chicks, turkeys, geese, quail, and chukars.

“Our swift intervention ensured that the vulnerable animals were rescued,” the press release read. “The coordinated effort highlighted the department’s commitment to animal welfare.”

Despite the rescue efforts, around 4,000 birds were deceased when they arrived to the shelter. In a Facebook post, First State Animal Center shared details about the conditions in which the baby birds were found.

“After receiving 8,100 surviving birds on May 2nd that were stranding for 3 1/2 days in a USPS Truck without water, food or temperature control, First State Animal Center took delivery directly from the postal service,” the post read. “We have been caring for these birds 24/7 with heat, food, water and survival care for the past 10 days, we have an amazing amount of survivors in the thousands despite terrible odds of survival.”

The shelter is requesting donations amid “this massive undertaking to save these babies.” The baby birds are now available for adoption at the shelter.

How Thousands of Baby Birds Wound Up in Delaware

The animals had all been shipped from Freedom Ranger Hatchery in Pennsylvania, the DDA said in their press release.

The hatchery is unsure how the animals ended up in Delaware. Two thousand of the birds were supposed to be delivered to Spokane, Washington. They are currently investigating the matter.

Now, the DDA is working with First State Animal Center to rehabilitate and rehome the birds. This, the DDA said, “reinforces the ongoing dedication to safeguarding animal rights and fostering a compassionate society.”

“The incident serves as an eye-opening reminder of the broader responsibilities we share in protecting and nurturing our agriculture community and its inhabitants,” the press release read. ”… This unified approach between DDA & FSAC not only addressed the immediate crises but also is providing the groundwork for long-term solutions that benefit both the animals and the community at large.”