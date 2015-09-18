Thousands of Flowers Create a Giant Mechanical Bull

Every year in early September, Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands plays host to the Bloemencorso, or Flower Parade. For the festival, the townsfolk compete to build the most elaborate and beautiful floral floats. Think the Macy’s Day Parade on Philosopher’s Stone mushrooms, with veritable thousands of flowers cultivated by volunteers.

For this year’s festival, held September 6 and 7, the Hooiland Group and dozens of volunteers built a gargantuan mechanical bull decked out in about 280,000 dahlias. The float, titled “Rampaging,” took first place, and it’s easy to see why.

[Giant bull starts at 18:49]

As seen in the video, the giant mechanical bull glides down the street, moving its head, limbs and floral muscles in truly mind-bending ways. For a second, viewers might mistake the bull for computer animation, but it’s the result of Hooiland Group’s considerable planning and engineering skill. Get these guys to next year’s Burning Man.

Also appearing at the festival were floats of giant chickens, cows, warriors, a caterpillar, and more.

