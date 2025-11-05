The 3 Best 4K Webcams (So You Can Stop Looking Like a Ghoul on Zoom)

We all spend way too much time on Zoom and Google Meet. Or at least that’s what I say when companies aren’t sniffing around on whether they should force us all back into the office. When that’s the subject, then I suddenly love Zoom. Oh boy, can’t get enough of it.

Who needs real-life interactions, I say, when you could look at each other in glorious 4K resolution? That’s practically even better resolution than real life (don’t check me on that). I’ve used a lot of webcams over the last five years, and while I’ve seen plenty of models come and go, these are the three best on the market today. Just don’t expect any bargains.

Videos by VICE

logitech brio 4k

Somehow at $130, the Logitech Brio 4K is the most affordable option on this list. I know. It’s a lot of money to spend, especially when your laptop has a webcam built into it. I’ve never been impressed by any laptop’s built-in webcam, and odds are that it maxes out at 1080p resolution, if not lower for a budget model.

I’ve spent loads of time on Zoom with the Brio 4K, and it’s a no-frills 4K webcam that provides a gorgeous picture with crisp, accurate colors and white balance. While it isn’t the top of the heap when it comes to sheer beauty in its video feed, it’s a huge upgrade from what you’re most likely using, unless you’re already using one of the options below.

insta360 link 2

The image quality of the original Link was what won me over in 2022. In glorious 4K resolution, I’d never seen such a good picture from a webcam up through that point. It was sharp, colors were rich, and the white balance was perfect, something many webcams can’t manage. It was even a bit better than the Logitech Brio 4K’s picture.

It also had a motorized head that made it act like a little R2-D2. Via hand gestures, which the Link could recognize, it’d follow me when I moved around at my desk or stood up in my room. Another hand gesture to turn it off, or perhaps a different one to zoom in and out.

I’ve yet to try the Link 2 ($200) that replaced it, but it’s an evolution of the previous webcam and not a complete redesign, so I have high hopes that it’s maintained the previous model’s excellent software that provides such a beautiful picture, even in mildly poor lighting.

razer kiyo pro ultra

First there was the Razer Kiyo. Then, the Kiyo Pro. Replacing that is the Kiyo Pro Ultra. Razer is just going to keep tacking on descriptors until the Kiyo’s name resembles a throwaway line from a Dr. Seuss book.

Having used every iteration of the Razer Kiyo quite a lot, the Kiyo Pro Ultra is, at least, deserving of its name. Its 1/1.2‑inch Sony sensor is larger than any other webcam’s, and the f/1.7 lens is just, frankly, gorgeous. When it comes to image quality, this is top notch.

Is it worth $400 to you? If you’re an incredibly serious or professional streamer, or if you want the very best image quality but don’t care for the Insta360 Link 2’s motorized head, then the Kiyo Pro Ultra is as good as it gets.