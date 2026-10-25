Three Days Grace Drummer Sent to the Hospital for Emergency Surgery With Ruptured Bicep Tendon

Three Days Grace just lost their drummer for a good chunk of their 2026 Alienation tour. In a video posted on socials, Neil Sanderson revealed that he ruptured a tendon in his left bicep completely off the bone. Consequently, Shaun Foist, ex-drummer for Breaking Benjamin, is slotting in to replace him for at least the fall leg of their tour.

Sanderson didn’t provide much in the way of detail. However, he did share that some sort of incident went really wrong while he was outdoors. Thankfully, the injury won’t render him completely out of action. He’ll be able to slot in on keyboard and background vocals until he’s fully healed.

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“As some of you may know, when I’m not on tour with THREE DAYS GRACE, I’m an outdoorsman. I’m a woodsman, and I love nature. But sometimes nature gets the best of you,” Neil Sanderson shared with fans.

“That’s unfortunately what’s happened here. Without getting into details, I fully ruptured my bicep tendon off the bone, and I need emergency surgery, which is happening Tuesday. So the bad news is I’m not playing drums on this tour,” he added. “The good news is, is I am playing keyboards and backup singing on this tour, and we’ve brought in Shaun Foist to fill in on drums.”

Neil Sanderson of Three Days Grace Won’t Be on Drums for a Chunk of their 2026 Tour

Lastly, Sanderson revealed that he’s missing the band’s first three dates in San Antonio, Houston, and Rogers, Arkansas in order to properly heal. However, he vowed to make it back for the rest of their tour. “But I’m gonna get this done, get it fixed, and be back on stage and on keys, backup singing, and we’re gonna make it fun,” Neil Sanderson concluded.

Currently, Three Days Grace are going to be on the road starting October 25th in San Antonio, Texas. Then, they’ll traverse the United States, eventually ending their tour at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Alienation marks the first time Three Days Grace has had an album with more than one singer. Since 2013, Matt Walst has filled the void that their original frontman Adam Gontier left behind back in 2013. On their latest album, though, the pair shared their role on the mic. Neil Sanderson and the rest of the band reprised their roles as usual.

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