Three Days Grace hit I Prevail with a classic end-of-tour prank on November 22, 2026, the last night of the Alienation Tour alongside The Funeral Portrait. Their last stop was in Inglewood, California, and while I Prevail took the stage as openers for one last night, Three Days Grace gave the tour a proper farewell.

The long history of end-of-tour pranks often features on-stage disruptions, especially for rock bands who seem to embrace mischief and mayhem. There’s an endless archive of antics, but Three Days Grace opted for an unobtrusive yet effective prank.

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They meddled with the huge LED screen set up behind the band, displaying cartoon rainbows, lollipops, flowers, and other colorful imagery. A sharp contrast to I Prevail’s hardcore sound, and momentarily unnoticed by the band as they performed in front of the screen.

The prank was timed perfectly, appearing after the pause before the breakdown. Pyrotechnics exploded, vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe screamed, and the screen was filled with a huge cartoon rainbow. Eventually, Vanlerberghe turned around and caught sight of the new imagery, sending confused glances to his bandmates. At one point, he looked back at the screen and uttered “What the f**k?” before returning to the song.

Three Days Grace Prank I Prevail By Replacing Their Visuals with Cute Cartoon Rainbows











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I Prevail posted a video of the prank on Instagram, tagging Three Days Grace. The caption noted they were left with “a little parting gift…” from the band. I Prevail has one more show in 2026, joining Babymetal and Bilmuri in Mexico City on December 12. From there, they have several festivals booked in the new year.

Starting on January 30, 2027, I Prevail will play Riverfront Revolt Festival in Wisconsin, then head down to Florida in May for Welcome to Rockville. In June they play Germany’s Rock im Park and Rock am Ring festivals, then Download Festival in the UK. Other festival dates include Nova Rock Festival, Graspop Metal Meeting, Hurricane Festival, Southside Festival, Tons of Rock, Copenhell, and Tuska.

As for Three Days Grace, they just ended a massive tour supporting their 2025 album Alienation. Kicking off in February 2026, they had shows almost every month until mid-November. Currently their schedule is clear into the new year, so fans will have to wait to see what 2027 holds.

Photo by Gina Wetzler/Redferns