Domestic Workers Sue Saudi Prince for Sexual Assault at Drug-Fueled Party in Beverly Hills

Three housekeepers have filed a lawsuit against a 29-year-old Saudi Arabian prince who they say sexually assaulted and held them captive during a three day drug-fueled binge at a rented mansion in Beverley Hills.

The civil suit comes almost a month after LA police arrested Majed Abdulaziz Al-Saud on suspicion of attempting to force a domestic worker to perform oral sex on him.

“Al Saud has violently threatened and sexually assaulted his employees and publicly shamed these innocent women in the public eye,” the women’s attorney Van Frish told AFP.

“This is yet another example of the use of gross wealth and power to exert emotional and physical abuse on those more vulnerable.”

The unnamed women claim in the suit that the prince hired them as domestic workers in late September and had made a number of sexual advances, including asking one woman to “lick my entire body.” He also allegedly rubbed himself against another woman and demanded staff strip naked by the pool so he could see everyone’s “naked pussy.”

The lawsuit also claims the prince berated one of the women when she pleaded with him to stop.

“You’re not a woman! You’re nobody! I’m a prince and I’ll do what I want and nobody will do anything to me,” he allegedly said.

The women also claim they witnessed Saud being masturbated by a man and snorting white powder they suspected was cocaine.

Frish said police discovered the three-day party ordeal after responding to reports of a domestic disturbance at the gated hillside community in the Beverly Glen area.

A neighbor, Tennyson Collins, reportedly saw a bleeding and screaming woman trying to scale the 8-foot-high wall surrounding the property when he drove home from work at 1:30pm on September 23.

Officers reportedly followed Collins onto the property.

Police said they interviewed people inside the home that was being rented by Saud and escorted 20 people — mostly staff — out of the house.

Police later announced they would not pursue felony charges against the prince, citing a lack of evidence, but said he could still face misdemeanor charges.

The Saudi Arabian embassy has not commented on the case.