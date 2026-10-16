Three Early 2000s Games Arrive on Nintendo Classics Library

Three Game Boy Advance titles from the early 2000s are making their way to the Nintendo Switch this week thanks to a new update to the Nintendo Classics game catalog.

Nintendo Classics for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Adds Three Game Boy ADvance Titles

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The Nintendo Classics library has continued to grow this year with plenty of exciting retro gaming additions for Nintendo Switch owners who are willing to pay the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership fee.

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The latest update arrived this week and delivered three more Game Boy Advance titles from the early 2000s era to the catalog. The three games included in the latest update are:

Monster Rancher Advance

METAL SLUG ADVANCE

Kururin Paradise

For those who aren’t familiar with these titles, all three come from the early 200s. Monster Rancher Advance is a life-sim that released in 2001, Metal Slug Advance arrived from SNK in 2004, and Kururin Paradise was originally a Japan exclusive puzzle game in 2002.

“Nintendo Switch Online memberships include access to a curated library of over 150 classic games. Many titles feature added online functionality, letting you compete or cooperate with friends.”

These titles join the rest of the current Game Boy Advance catalog which includes Dr. Mario and Puzzle League, multiple F-Zero titles, Fire Emblem, Metroid Fusion, and lots more. Subscribers should check back soon for additional drops that may arrive in the coming months.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is currently $49.99 per year. In addition to the Game Boy Advance library, the Expansion Pack tier also adds GameCube, Nintendo 64, and Virtual Boy libraries that regular Nintendo Switch Online subscribers do not have access to.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming and Nintendo news and updates.

All three Game Boy Advance titles are available now via Nintendo Classics for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.