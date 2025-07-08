Hear Me, Hear Me! Get Three Months of Amazon Audible for Free.

Everyone I know is listening to audiobooks. Or podcasts. Usually they’re listening to both. No platform dominates the audiobook space like Amazon’s Audible, which is 27 years old at this point. Yeah, I can’t believe it either.

Getting into audiobooks can be a hurdle, since it’s yet one more service requiring a monthly subscription. Audible’s been offering a free 30-day trial for a while, and earlier this month it began offering a three-months-for-three-dollars deal, but they seem to have dropped the cutesy price tag and just made it outright free in anticipation of Prime Day, which runs from tomorrow to July 11.

Videos by VICE

the fine (audio) print

There are no limits to how many audiobooks and podcasts you can stream. Go ahead and queue up as many as you want. With more than 150,000 audiobooks on Audible, as Amazon says, you won’t run out of listening material anytime soon. You just can’t download them for offline listening.

If you want to download them, you have to purchase them. Yeah, I know. The concept of purchasing digital copies of things is still a bit odd to me, even if I was there for the inaugural launch of Valve’s Steam in 2003 (yeah, really).

Each month, Audible members can exchange one complimentary credit to “buy” one audiobook each month for free, no matter how much it costs normally. So pick wisely and carefully, since one per month means you only get three downloads for this three-month period.

To get this deal, you’ve got to be an Amazon Prime member at the time of sign-up. Not a member? Well, you can string together a free-trial combo by taking advantage of this 30-day free trial of Prime.

You can’t already be enrolled in an Audible trial, and you have to be a new member. Cancel anytime you like, although once the three month period is up Amazon is going to start charging your account $15 per month, the normal Audible subscription rate.