Three High-Profile PlayStation Games Will Be Adapted Into Movies or Shows, and I’m Cautiously Optimistic!

Considering the recent glut of good video game adaptations over the past couple of years, I’m actually excited about these announcements! So, revealed by Sony during yesterday’s CES event, three standout PlayStation games will be getting the adaptation treatment soon! Two of them will be movies, and the other one? Getting a whole anime series.

I won’t bury the lede any longer: Helldivers 2 and Horizon: Zero Dawn will be receiving movie adaptations. Additionally, Crunchyroll will be teaming with Aniplex and PlayStation Productions to give Ghost of Tsushima an anime series scheduled for 2027! There aren’t many details about the Horizon and Helldivers movies at the moment. But, if Helldivers 2 isn’t just “modern Starship Troopers,” I’ll scream.

Videos by VICE

Now, the Ghost of Tsushima anime series, titled Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, does have a few early details to drink in! “Takanobu Mizuno (Star Wars: Visions “The Duel”) will direct the series at Kamikaze Douga, with Gen Urobuchi writing the story composition. The anime will be produced in collaboration with Aniplex, with Sony Music serving as music and soundtrack partner. Additional staff and cast were not announced at the time of the panel,” Crunchyroll News reports!

Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment

three legendary PlayStation games are getting adaptations, and i don’t hate it for once

Horizon: Zero Dawn, admittedly, seems like the most “clear-cut” of the three projects. At least in terms of the general plot. Granted, PlayStation Productions could surprise us with something entirely different (or different enough, anyway) from the game! Of the three, I’m most excited for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. …Look, the “anime” part sold me. You already know it’s going to be visually stunning, and I have no doubt it’ll be phenomenal when it drops.

Helldivers 2 is interesting, though. Anything that isn’t a goofy, campy, satirical romp is incorrect. …I mean, I guess you could also just largely pretend the first game doesn’t exist for the movie. It’s not like anyone’s going to clock PlayStation Productions for that, you know? Personally, I’m ready for an Astro Bot movie! …That will somehow not be too flagrant of a PlayStation love-fest.