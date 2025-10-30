Three New Legendary Mega Evolutions Leaked for Pokémon Legends Z-A

A Pokémon Legends Z-A leak has reportedly revealed three new Legendary Mega Evolutions. Dataminers have confirmed previous rumors that three popular Legendary Pokémon will be getting new Mega Evolution forms in PLZA very soon.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Dataminers Discover New Legendary Mega Evolution Pokédex Entries

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Before the launch of Pokémon Legends Z-A, there was a rumor that the game would feature Mega Heatran, Mega Darkrai, and Mega Zeraora. While there were scrapped files in the final version of the game that seemed to indicate this was true, it was still speculation. However, dataminers have recently uncovered the Pokédex entries for the three Legendaries that confirm they will be getting new forms very soon in PLZA.

The major leak first surfaced online in several posts on X. According to dataminers, the leaked Pokédex entries were actually found in the beta build of Pokémon Legends Z-A. Although it should be pointed out that the Pokédex entries might be changed once the three new Mega Evolutions are eventually added to the game.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

For your convenience, here are the leaked Pokémon Legends Z-A Legendary Mega Evolution Pokédex entries:

Mega Heatran: It’s said that if it goes all out, it can heat its body up to temperatures over 1.8 million degrees Fahrenheit. This heat keeps enemies at bay.

Mega Darkrai: Its dark power blocks out the sun, shrouding the surrounding area in darkness. There is no escaping its evil eye.

Mega Zeraora: It stores up to 10 lightning strikes' worth of electricity. When it stops limiting itself, it's in the strongest class of Electric Pokémon.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Heatran, Mega Darkrai, and Mega Zeraora Stats Leaked

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

It wasn’t just the Pokédex entries that got leaked for the three new Legendary Mega Evolutions. PLZA dataminers also uncovered the actual base stats for Mega Heatran, Mega Darkai and Mega Zeraora. Just looking at the quick math, the trio is pretty powerful in their own right.

For example Mega Zeraora has one of the game’s highest speed stats at 153. Both Mega Heatran and Mega Darkai also have insanely powerful SpAtk numbers, which will make them devastating in online battles.

Mega Heatran : HP: 91 / Atk: 120 / Def: 106 SpAtk: 175 / SpDef: 141 / Speed: 67

: 91 / 120 / 106 175 / 141 / 67 Mega Darkai : HP: 70 / Atk: 120 / Def: 130 SpAtk: 165 / SpDef: 130 / Speed: 85

: 70 / 120 / 130 165 / 130 / 85 Mega Zeraora: HP: 88 / Atk: 157 / Def: 75 SpAtk: 147 / SpDef: 80 / Speed: 153

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Connection

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Like the leaked Pokédex entries, we should keep in mind that these stats could change when the three Mega Evolutions eventually make their debut in Pokémon Legends Z-A. Finally, we still don’t know how the trio is going to be distributed in the game. Currently, dataminers believe they will be a part of the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC.

We previously reported on the expansion’s leaked Pokédex, which does in fact list the three Mega’s. However, it’s still up in the air how players will actually unlock them. Perhaps they will be rewarded for PLZA’s Ranked Online Battles once the Mega Dimension DLC is released.