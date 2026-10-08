Three of Black Sabbath’s Four Members Wanted to Make Another Album Before Ozzy Osbourne’s Death, Claims Producer

Three ourt of the four original members of Black Sabbath apparently wanted to make another album. This is according to music producer Andrew Watt and, of course, before the death of frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

First, some backstory. In 2013, Black Sabbath released their nineteenth studio album, 13. It would ultimately be their last album. Notably, drummer Bill Ward did not play on the record because of a contract dispute.

Videos by VICE

Fast-forward several years, and Andrew Watt entered the picture. He produced both of Ozzy Osbourne’s final solo albums: Ordinary Man (2020) and Patient Number 9 (2022). In a new conversation with Scott Lipps of the Lipps Service, Watt explained that, as he understood it, Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler all were interested in making one more Black Sabbath album. However, he claims it was again Ward who “wasn’t able to do it”.

“So what happened was we had made these two Ozzy albums, and Ozzy wanted to make another album,” Andrew explained, as transcribed by Blabbermouth. “[He] didn’t wanna do exactly the same thing that we had done before, so he was into the idea of doing a Sabbath album.”

Bill Ward was an original member of Black Sabbath, but did not play in their final album

Watt went on to say that he, Ozzy, and Ozzy’s wife/manager, Sharon, “had to call and talk to each guy and see if they were into it. So I called Tony, talked to him, and he said he was into it, as long as Bill was there. That was everyone’s thing. Ozzy was, like, ‘If Bill does it, we’ll do it.’ And Geezer said, ‘If the other guys are in it, I’m in to do it.’”

“So I had this 40-minute call with Bill,” Watt explained. “Which was one of the weirdest and funniest phone calls just ever, of all time. It was on the phone. But it was personal things that were talked about on that phone call that made Ozzy and Sharon crack up. It’s, like, an inside joke.”

Watt then added, “Long story short, it ended up that Bill was not gonna be able to make the record. Like, he wasn’t able to do it for a multitude of different reasons. So that’s why that didn’t happen. But the other guys were all into doing it. And then Bill sent us all this long e-mail, and then it was over.”

Notably, Tony Iommi had a bit of a different take on the matter in a 2026 interview, so take this all with a grain of salt.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images