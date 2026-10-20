Three ‘Resident Evil’ Remakes Just Arrived on Nintendo Switch 2, and There’s a Big Upgrade

Anyone interested in playing the Resident Evil remakes can now take Raccoon City and its unfortunate inhabitants on the road. The 2019 Resident Evil 2 is now on the Nintendo Switch 2, along with Resident Evil 3 (2020) and Resident Evil 4 (2023).

‘Resident Evil’ in the palm of your hand, no WiFi connection necessary

This isn’t the first time Resident Evil has been on the Nintendo Switch. Resident Evil 2 and 3 have both been playable on the Nintendo Switch via Cloud streaming since November 2022. Cloud streaming means players need a high-speed Internet connection to help Leon, Claire, and Jill navigate the perils of the Raccoon City outbreak.

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Things are a little different with the move to the Nintendo Switch 2. To start, Resident Evil 4 is now available on the handheld platform, a brand-new addition. And while the second and third games have been in the Nintendo library, this update affects them, too. Now all three can be downloaded directly to the Nintendo Switch 2, so you don’t need WiFi to play.

On top of that, Nintendo has also announced physical releases for the trio of games. The date is currently set for January 29, 2027.

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This could introduce ‘Resident Evil’ to a brand new audience

For anyone who prefers the handheld Nintendo Switch 2, porting these games is a great move. The Resident Evil remakes are excellent introductions to the franchise, offering modern camera graphics and camera control. Now audiences without a gaming PC or a larger console can dive into these stories.

While Resident Evil 2 didn’t jumpstart the franchise, which began with the original Resident Evil in 1996, it introduced the iconic Raccoon City location and its heroes, Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Leon arrived in Raccoon City for his first day on the Raccoon City police force, while Claire searched for her older brother, Chris. They arrived just in time to experience the T-virus outbreak.

Resident Evil 3 returned to its original heroine, Jill Valentine, who was a playable character in the first game set at the Spencer Mansion. As if nearly becoming a Jill sandwich wasn’t bad enough, Jill was also caught up in the outbreak. Leon doesn’t exactly get a break, either, especially not when players get to Resident Evil 4. Set in a fictional European town, he is tasked with rescuing the president’s daughter, Ashley Graham, from a cult infected with a parasite known as Las Plagas.

Whether players are old hats like Resident Evil 4’s gruffer version of Leon, or Resident Evil rookies, moving these games to the Nintendo Switch 2 is an exciting venture that hopefully means the originals aren’t far behind.