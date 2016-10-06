Three “Tom Brady Returns” Videos That Will Restore Your Faith in Hilarity

Tom Brady returns from his four-game suspension for being a lying cheater out to defraud the game for his own personal glory, and Patriots fans are pumped all the way up. In preparation for Sunday’s big tilt against the Cleveland Browns, the fan base that leads the league in persecution complexes have been busy making hype videos. Above, someone has spliced together Brady highlights with music and dialogue from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It’s the best thing I’ve ever seen.

It opens with exterior shots of an empty and sun-kissed Gillette Stadium. The twinkling pianos continue against images of glory days past, until the Good Guys Star Wars music starts playing to highlights of Super Bowl XLIX. And then, the villain makes an appearance. Out of nowhere, at around the 1:21 mark, Harrison Ford’s Han Solo just says “the dark side” and there’s Roger Goodell. It is delightful.

Videos by VICE

Then we have this one, that is somehow even more overwrought. This one contains Brady highlights and clips from Game of Thrones, specifically the cowardly murder (SPOILER ALERT) and heroic resurrection of Jon Snow.

My Watch Has Ended from Vincent Rubinaccio on Vimeo.

For those of you unfamiliar with the HBO series, Jon Snow says “My watch has ended” when he quits his post as commander of a pretty important fortress. So, you know, just like what Tom Brady is doing.

Finally, we have this thing. Playing off Julian Edelman’s ridiculous comparison to a buddy going to jail, this video imagines a world where Tom Brady is in jail, passing the time by staring down the prison equivalent of a Roger Goodell Fathead.

Sports fandom: where the line between passionate and certifiably insane is invisible.