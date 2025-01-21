‘Threefold Recital’ is Like a Visual Novel With Platforming, and It’s Surprisingly Rad (Review)

I wasn’t sure what to expect when I first saw Threefold Recital, but an intimate and intricate look into Daoism was a pleasant surprise. Part Visual Novel and part Platformer, this title is a simple romp with plenty of heart behind its message. While some translation issues hamper the overall experience, it’s a beautiful little game with a lot of soul. Much like the message it’s trying to preach along the way.

Screenshot: indienova

‘Threefold Recital’ Is Equal Parts Platforming and Visual Novel, and It Works Rather Well

When I first started up Threefold Recital, I wasn’t expecting the characters to be such chatterboxes. As I learned more about Transia, Taiqing, and Triratna, as well as the trials and tribulations they faced to get where they are now, I fell in love with these characters. Everscape Games did a great job of taking three individual stories and wrapping them up nicely by the time the credits rolled.

Threefold Recital isn’t without its flaws, however. Some of the translation feels a little stiff and off. There were no egregious errors throughout the game, though. There are times when conversations just don’t flow as naturally as they should. Some parts may require an extra readthrough to ensure that nothing is lost in translation, both literally and figuratively.

Screenshot: indienova

Light Puzzles Are Easy Work in ‘Threefold Recital’ and You Can Skip More Difficult Ones if You’d Like

Threefold Recital isn’t a difficult game by any means. During its roughly 10-hour playtime, there weren’t many times I was left scratching my head. But just because I didn’t, doesn’t mean other players won’t struggle with some of the puzzles included here. That’s where part of the beauty of Threefold Recital comes into play. It’s extremely accessible for players of all skill levels, with the option to skip some of the more difficult puzzles.

There are plenty of little mini-games to help keep things interesting. Some are one-and-done, whereas others will continue to pop up throughout the adventure. There’s enough variation throughout the game that nothing felt like it was overstaying its welcome. Each member of the squad has their own useful perk to help progress through different levels.

Transia, for example, can jump into paintings and utilize that to her advantage to reach places other characters wouldn’t normally be able to. Each character feels useful. I just wish everybody got equal amounts of screen and playtime throughout the story. While we get to spend enough time with the main three characters, a few do get more overall playtime.

Screenshot: indienova

The Game Already Looks Great, but the Detailed Character Portraits truly shine in ‘Threefold Recital’

Graphically, Threefold Recital is a treat. The adorable character designs shine, but the hyper-detailed character portraits are what people will likely flock toward. Each character receives a beautifully drawn set of portraits, filled to the brim with tons of expression. That being said, some characters weren’t given portraits at all, so it was a little jarring going from conversation to conversation, especially when the main group of three was given so many of them. Perhaps other portraits will be added in future updates?

The environmental art of Threefold Recital is also incredibly nice to look at. The world that unfolded before me was a joy to witness, no matter if I was trapped in a dingy house or exploring the neo-futuristic world I found myself in. It’s also nice that the game is not spec-heavy, allowing players on any type of device to jump in and experience Threefold Recital without needing to worry about upgrading their PC. I can only imagine how nice this would look on the OLED Steam Deck, especially with how colorful the cast and world surrounding them are.

Screenshot: indienova

Simple and Clean Is the Way That You’re Making Me Feel

At the end of the day, Threefold Recital is a simple, witty, and enjoyable puzzle platformer that brings Mythology to the forefront. The struggles between Beast and Man appear early in this adventure, and the game addresses more intimate and difficult subjects.

Even with a few translation woes along the way, it’s an enjoyable game you can finish over a weekend. If you’re looking for something with high-quality art, a cutesy style, and plenty of tough but necessary conversations, don’t overlook Threefold Recital. I never expected a visual novel/platformer hybrid, but I’m glad this exists.

Verdict: Recommended

Threefold Recital is available now on Steam. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.