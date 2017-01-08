Throw the Best Damn Pizza Party Ever with This Grandma Pizza

Pizza is the invariably delicious any way you slice it. But it’s best when you slice it square—at least when you’re making it in your own kitchen, just like your Italian grandma used to.

Grandma pizza is mostly found at New York pizza joints (or in the kitchens of nonnas in Italy), and it’s often the most delicious, freshest tasting slice no matter how long it’s been sitting in the display case.

The pie got its name because it’s the style you’d often find if you were eating at someone’s house, where the matriarch of the family was doing the cooking. It’s generally made in a pan coated in olive oil and topped with crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, freshly grated mozzarella, and garlic, and as Frank Pinello says, “It has to be a little burnt on the bottom. That is the characteristic of the Grandma pizza.”

This recipe is just like the one grandma used to make, only better (sorry nonna), because it comes from Pinello, owner of revered Brooklyn pizza joint Best Pizza, and host of The Pizza Show.

If you’re going to make pie at home—and why the hell wouldn’t you—this is the one to make. So host the best damn pizza party ever and become the nonna your non-Italian friends always dreamed of having.