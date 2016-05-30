Throwing Up After a Season Defining Upset Win (Is Sports)

In modern sports—where the rhetoric of giving 110% and leaving everything on the field—is just about inescapable, literally leaving it all on the field is still weirdly frowned upon.

Carlton midfielder Bryce Gibbs had an awesome chunder after the Blues’ win against premiership favourites Geelong over the weekend. With eight tackles, nine clearances, 34 disposals and two kicked goals in one wild performance, it was a well-earned spew that if anything should have been celebrated.

Videos by VICE

And for once, it actually was.

Bryce Gibbs told David King he was absolutely buggered. Boy was he not kidding… — Corbin Middlemas (@CorbinMiddlemas)May 29, 2016

Thankfully the barf in all it’s glory occurred on live television and can now be played on repeat for ever and ever, amen.



The Spew : Welcome To The Iron Socks First Footy Review Of AFL 2016