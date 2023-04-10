The Best Thrusting Vibrators, Butt Plugs, and Dildos That Will Fuck YOU!

All hot, lazy people deserve sex toys that pull their weight. We want cock rings that also tug our penis, spanking paddles that zap our buns with a little E-stim, and sex toys that allow us to go hands-free during a spank sesh thanks to some Tron-worthy engineering and design. We love doing the dirty work ourselves, but we’ll never not let a thrusting vibrator or full-blown sex machine will do it for us.

There’s a broad, girthy range of thrusting sex toys out there. If you have a vagina, you could start off with rabbit vibrators; if it’s a Journey to the Center of the Earth you’re after, there are loads upon hot loads of thrusting butt plugs on Lovehoney and Amazon alike.

While it may sound extreme at first, a thrusting vibrator is simply any sex toy that not only vibrate, but simulates the motions of penetration from a non-robot penis with an in-and-out or “thrusting” motion. Sometimes, they’re attached to pieces of blow-up furniture or metal that looks like scaffolding in order to ascend to full-blown, advanced sex machine territory. We’ve tried many thrusters over the years, and like a horny and devoted Goldilocks, emerged with notes on our favorite toys for every budget, aesthetic, and level of sexual acrobatics.

Hoist your pantaloons, and let’s lube up for the ramrod with the best dildos that will fuck you.

A thruster with a sturdy handle

Look, you could spend your Monday nights twiddling your thumbs, or your could spend them twiddling your [redcated] with this textured silicone thruster from Babeland. This mighty purple rod has a very grippable handle, and curves forward to hit your sweet spots with its bulbous tip.

A classic rabbit thruster

One of Lovehoney’s best-sellers, this classic, fully rechargeable thrusting rabbit vibrator will give you clitoral and vaginal stimulation with 15 vibration modes, including 12 settings in the ears and three in the shaft. That’s a lot of mix-and-match power.

This thruster takes you to Crazy Town

Remember when the bros from Crazy Town dropped their song “Butterfly” in 1999? ‘Cause when the main one sang, “… such a sexy, sexy pretty little thing; fierce nipple pierce, you got me sprung with your tongue ring” he was talking about this G-spot and clitoral thruster with a five-star average rating on Amazon.

A hands-free luxury rabbit thruster

I’m not sure if LELO would call its Soraya 2 a thruster, but I sure would. The luxury Swedish sexual wellness brand has long been giving us ethereal, crème de la [redacted] sex toys worthy of our nighstand, and the Soraya is no exception. This gold-accented rabbit vibrator looks like it should star in a futuristic high fantasy film, and its wand portion moves in a circular, head-banging motion that thrusts up on my G-spot without any help from my hands.

The thruster with the best handle

When Unbound Babes told me it was releasing a thruster, G-spot, and clitoral vibrator combo, I knew we would be getting something really fucking cool. The sexual wellness company has a history of bringing gender-inclusive, Groovival designs into its products and branding (even its strap-on dildo looks like a non-phallic pogo stick), and the new conbo to, aptly named the “Clutch,” didn’t disappoint when I tested it; it’s one of the easiest thrusters to use for beginners, and the handle gives you (or a partner) a lot of control.

The best anal thrusters

When Jim Morrison said he was a back door man, he was specifically talking about this thruster from PinkCherry. Cop tititaling anal toys such as this vibrating ass thruster for 20% off with the code BUNNY, and make the Lizard King proud.

Continuing on our prostate play journey, we come to this best-selling butt plug thruster by Allovü, a name that we imagine only Grimes and Joan of Arc could probably pronounce, but one that has stolen our horny hearts with its 4.4-star average rating. In the words of one Amazon reviewer, “[I] would highly recommend this toy to anyone from very beginners (wish I had this to try when I was a very beginner), to the well experienced.”

The most affordable sex machine

HELL. YES. Anyone with 2000s nostalgia understands the power of inflatable furniture, and now they can feel it with the full force of this inflatable sex machine. Just blow it up, sit back, relax, and let yourself get penetrated by the stylings of Dark Magic’s thrusting throne. A few reviewers have expressed disdain about set-up and the fact that the seat requires blowing up (duh??), but just as many say it’s a fun addition to any sex room. Imagine the roleplay possibilities you could fulfill as a captain/steward/pilot/the dragon from The NeverEnding Story.

This travel-sized thrusting machine is 36% off

Sex machines can easily cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars, but Electric Eel’s compact thruster is over $90 off during PinkCherry’s spring sale. The thruster has a lightweight base that hooks up with the toy’s two complimentary dildos, and offers 10 modes of up-and-down thrusting, throbbing, and even a warming function. Perfect if you want to take your sex toys on vacation.

The legendary Hismith sex machine

At first, we thought this was that robotic narc dog. Then we realized it was its foil: an orgasm-inducing, cult-fave sex machine with a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon from over 1,200 reviews. This is the Lambo of sex machines, my horny himbos and himbettes. Reviewers conclude that it’s “well worth the investment,” because it’s a quiet workhorse with remote control capabilities. As one reviewer writes, “the price makes you question it, but it’s the best ‘bang’ for your buck… the app works really well[,] and it’s a super easy set up.”

Happy thrusting.

