THUMP Guide to Berlin: Essential Clubs

In collaboration with Jägermeister.

WATCH: THUMP Presents ‘Australians in Berlin’

Videos by VICE

There is nothing else Berlin is more famous and notorious for as its clubs. Legends about the Berghain are well known around the globe, even though 10 years after it’s opening some of these myths have been demystified. The equally legendary Bar25 still lives in people’s memory, supported by the number of bars playing at its legacy. Away from the big names, new locations are popping up, exciting things are happening. With the long-established hotspots maintaining their quality. Berlin’s nightlife is far from getting boring any time soon.

We’ve compiled a list of the five most important clubs in Berlin just for you:

Berghain

Having achieved world fame, the Berghain is still without a doubt the best club in Berlin – no matter if some people claiming it having its best years behind it. Surprisingly, the people complaining loudest about the “hellhole full of drugs and Hipsters”, have never even been inside of it. Everybody who knows the Berghain from the inside eventually realized that this location is pretty close to being the ideal Techno club. Instead of the whole seeing and being seen, it is about vanishing inside the microcosm. Letting go instead of posing. Primarily, the Berghain is about anonymity, minimizing sources of light, casting darkness onto the masses. This is the main reason for the Berghain being associated with wild excesses, but hey, who has a problem with excesses in the nightlife? In the end, its all about the music anyways: The sound is simply perfect. And don’t even get us started on the booking. To put in plainly: It is an honor for every DJ out there to perform here.

An Illustrated Guide To Surviving 24 Hours at Berghain



Watergate



The Watergate is an institution in Berlin, being part of an ever-changing scene with lots of clubs opening und closing all the time. At the same time it is still one of the best hotspots in the city, although some Berlin residents turn up their noses at this “touristy” and hip club, which is located directly at the banks of the Spree near the Oberbaumbrücke. But in the end, all of this local arrogance is out of place, as the reason behind its fame is the undeniable international class – not only considering booking. And then there are these fantastic Fly Watergate Open Airs on warm summer nights, directly at the Rummelsburg cove. Dancing in the sand, overlooking this beautiful cove of the Spree River is definitely something else. Considering their booking, Watergate is hosting the best open air parties in Berlin.

Neue Heimat

The Neue Heimat has only been there for a year so far – so we’re talking about a real newcomer to the scene in Berlin. And what a newcomer it is! This location is at the tip of everyone’s tongue right now. It all started with broadcasting live matches of last years Football Championship in the former railway station located at the Revaler Straße. Then came food markets, concerts, parties. The Heimat sees itself as more than just a club, but rather as a small community with a town square, restaurants, a club and a nice garden – which is a brilliant idea. Ever since the Stattbad, currently in deep trouble with several city authorities, has moved here as well, the Neue Heimat is turning into a heavyweight of Berlin’s nightlife. It remains to be seen, whether this concept will work out in the future, but the Neue Heimat has got everything you need to be a successful location in Berlin: The charm of old industrial halls, open air spots, an innovative idea and the right people behind it.

Photo via Prince Charles’ Facebook

Prince Charles

Anybody who believes that Berlin only offers House and Techno should take a closer look at the Prince Charles. Some well-known club night series have been established right here, focusing on different styles of music, like Hip Hop and Rap for example. “I Love Engtanz” is surely the most extraordinary series, playing cuddly music to get you all closer. A little bit retro, ironic, hip and emotional – the Prince Charles is the prototype of the generation Y of the Berlin club scene. The location in a former public pool in a backyard in Kreuzberg plays its part as well.

Photo credit: Damien Miller

Kater Blau, Sisyphos and more



Although the Berghain is world famous as a Techno authority, a different of partying really stands for this “Berlin-feeling”: The style, established by the legendary and long shut down Bar25. When a club was more than just music and dancing, but also community spirit, life, love, excess, family, glitter, open air, costumes, imagination, and warmth. Lots of clubs in Berlin are working on reviving the heritage of Bar25. Kater Blau should be mentioned at this point, which was opened by the former founders of the Bar25 themselves. Or the Club der Visionäre, with its terraces above a storm channel. Just across the street is the IPSE, a contorted open air location, which now also has an indoor area. And of course the Sisyphos, maybe even coming closest to the original Bar25-feeling. Located at the Rummelsburger Bucht in Lichtenberg it is somewhat far from the inner city. Abandoned industry ruins with construction trailers, a large and playfully arranged open air area – you might as well disappear for three days straight in there. To save you from suffering from hunger or cash shortage, they also have an ATM and a small kiosk. Besides these perks, the sound at the Sisyphos is simply awesome. The main floor is equipped with a sound system by Funktion One, and the other four (!) floors are highly enjoyable.