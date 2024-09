In 1989, Melbourne’s rave scene exploded. Far away from what was happening in the UK and US, the city’s interpretation was unique. In this THUMP Special, we hear firsthand accounts from some of the main players involved in Melbourne’s biggest parties and venues of the 90s (Biology, Global Village Every Picture Tells A Story, M.U.D.). With original footage and music from 1990-1999, you’ll be wishing you had a time machine.

