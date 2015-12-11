​THUMP Will Present Three Showcases at The BPM Festival 2016

Winter sucks. Playa del Carmen rules. So if you’re looking to spend January dancing on the beach with a virtually limitless supply of tacos, then come hang with us in Mexico at The BPM Festival.
We’re presenting several different showcases this year over the course of the ten-day program: first up is Black Butter at the Wah Wah Beach Bar, then HotFlush at La Santanera Main Room and Apollonia and friends at Canibal Royal. You can find all the info about lineups, locations, tickets, and other details below, and stay tuned for more to come.
Hasta luego, cabrones.
THUMP presents Black Butter – Saturday, January 9 @ Wah Wah Beach Bar
Artist Lineup:
Gorgon City (DJ Set)
Kidnap Kid
Amtrac
Burn Unit
THUMP presents HotFlush – Tuesday, January 12 @ La Santanera Main Room
Artist Lineup:
Scuba
Alan Fitzpatrick
George Fitzgerald
Locked Groove
THUMP presents Apollonia – Saturday, January 16 @ Canibal Royal
Artist Lineup:
Apollonia
Molly
Taimur Agha
