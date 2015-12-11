​THUMP Will Present Three Showcases at The BPM Festival 2016

Winter sucks. Playa del Carmen rules. So if you’re looking to spend January dancing on the beach with a virtually limitless supply of tacos, then come hang with us in Mexico at The BPM Festival.

We’re presenting several different showcases this year over the course of the ten-day program: first up is Black Butter at the Wah Wah Beach Bar, then HotFlush at La Santanera Main Room and Apollonia and friends at Canibal Royal. You can find all the info about lineups, locations, tickets, and other details below, and stay tuned for more to come.

Videos by VICE

Hasta luego, cabrones.

THUMP presents Black Butter – Saturday, January 9 @ Wah Wah Beach Bar

Artist Lineup:

Gorgon City (DJ Set)

Kidnap Kid

Amtrac

Burn Unit

Special Guest TBA Facebook

Ticket Link

THUMP presents HotFlush – Tuesday, January 12 @ La Santanera Main Room

Artist Lineup:

Scuba

Alan Fitzpatrick

George Fitzgerald

Locked Groove



Facebook

Ticket Link

THUMP presents Apollonia – Saturday, January 16 @ Canibal Royal



Artist Lineup:

Apollonia

Molly

Taimur Agha



Facebook

Ticket Link



Keep up with The BPM Festival:

Website: www.thebpmfestival.com.

Facebook: The BPM Festival

Twitter: @thebpmfestival

Instagram: @thebpmfestival

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/thebpmfestival