​THUMP Will Present Three Showcases at The BPM Festival 2016

Winter sucks. Playa del Carmen rules. So if you’re looking to spend January dancing on the beach with a virtually limitless supply of tacos, then come hang with us in Mexico at The BPM Festival.

We’re presenting several different showcases this year over the course of the ten-day program: first up is Black Butter at the Wah Wah Beach Bar, then HotFlush at La Santanera Main Room and Apollonia and friends at Canibal Royal. You can find all the info about lineups, locations, tickets, and other details below, and stay tuned for more to come.

Hasta luego, cabrones.

THUMP presents Black Butter – Saturday, January 9 @ Wah Wah Beach Bar

Artist Lineup:
Gorgon City (DJ Set)
Kidnap Kid
Amtrac
Burn Unit
Special Guest TBA Facebook
Ticket Link

THUMP presents HotFlush – Tuesday, January 12 @ La Santanera Main Room

Artist Lineup:
Scuba
Alan Fitzpatrick
George Fitzgerald
Locked Groove

Facebook
Ticket Link

THUMP presents Apollonia – Saturday, January 16 @ Canibal Royal

Artist Lineup:
Apollonia
Molly
Taimur Agha

Facebook
Ticket Link

