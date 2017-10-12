Thundercat Pivots to Yacht Rock in His “Show You the Way” Video

In a stroke of true benevolence, Thundercat has provided a music video for “Show You the Way,” the Drunk lead cut featuring Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins. Delightfully, both yacht rockers appear in the video, apparently as part of a three-man wellness programme. Smooth, smooth music, it appears, saves lives.
The basic narrative is that a seemingly pretty sad dude – the samurai who had his arms sliced off in 2015’s “Them Changes” video, you may recall – is sent to ‘TKM Wellness’ (as in, Thundercat, Kenny, Michael) by his worried family. And via watching videos of the Holy Trinity – Thundercat, Kenny, Michael – singing into his soul, our beloved samurai finds joy again (this is signified by him wearing a poncho.) Directors Katarzyna Sawicka and Carlos Lopez Estrada say they ended the “Them Changes” video “on a fairly grim note but ‘Show You The Way’ offered a bright and contrasting soundtrack for a sequel of redemption”.
Videos by VICE
So, it’s basically an exact enactment of what happens to the rest of us while we watch it too. Thank you, Thundercat. See it above, find peace and catch Thundercat on the road at one of the gigs below:
13 Oct: Miami, FL – III Points Festival
14 Oct: Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery RBMA Festival w/ Flying Lotus
11 Nov: De Oosterpoort, NL – Rockit Festival
14 Nov: Glasgow, UK – O2 ABC w/ Dorian Concept
15 Nov: Manchester, UK – Albert Hall w/ Louis Cole
16 Nov: London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire w/ Louis Cole
17 Nov: Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso w/ Jameszoo
18 Nov: Hamburg, DE – Überjazz Festival
19 Nov: Antwerp, BE – Roma w/ Louis Cole and Lefto
21 Nov: Paris, FR – Élysée Montmartre w/ Louis Cole and Superpoze (DJ)
23 Nov: Madrid, ES – Teatra Barceló w/ Oso Leone
24 Nov: Barcelona, ES – Apolo w/ Oso Leone
25 Nov: Milan, IT – Jazz:RE:Found @ Base
27 Nov: Trento, IT – JAZZ’ABOUT @ Auditorium Trento
Follow Noisey on Twitter.