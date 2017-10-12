Thundercat Pivots to Yacht Rock in His “Show You the Way” Video

In a stroke of true benevolence, Thundercat has provided a music video for “Show You the Way,” the Drunk lead cut featuring Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins. Delightfully, both yacht rockers appear in the video, apparently as part of a three-man wellness programme. Smooth, smooth music, it appears, saves lives.

The basic narrative is that a seemingly pretty sad dude – the samurai who had his arms sliced off in 2015’s “Them Changes” video, you may recall – is sent to ‘TKM Wellness’ (as in, Thundercat, Kenny, Michael) by his worried family. And via watching videos of the Holy Trinity – Thundercat, Kenny, Michael – singing into his soul, our beloved samurai finds joy again (this is signified by him wearing a poncho.) Directors Katarzyna Sawicka and Carlos Lopez Estrada say they ended the “Them Changes” video “on a fairly grim note but ‘Show You The Way’ offered a bright and contrasting soundtrack for a sequel of redemption”.

So, it’s basically an exact enactment of what happens to the rest of us while we watch it too. Thank you, Thundercat. See it above, find peace and catch Thundercat on the road at one of the gigs below:

13 Oct: Miami, FL – III Points Festival

14 Oct: Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery RBMA Festival w/ Flying Lotus

11 Nov: De Oosterpoort, NL – Rockit Festival

14 Nov: Glasgow, UK – O2 ABC w/ Dorian Concept

15 Nov: Manchester, UK – Albert Hall w/ Louis Cole

16 Nov: London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire w/ Louis Cole

17 Nov: Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso w/ Jameszoo

18 Nov: Hamburg, DE – Überjazz Festival

19 Nov: Antwerp, BE – Roma w/ Louis Cole and Lefto

21 Nov: Paris, FR – Élysée Montmartre w/ Louis Cole and Superpoze (DJ)

23 Nov: Madrid, ES – Teatra Barceló w/ Oso Leone

24 Nov: Barcelona, ES – Apolo w/ Oso Leone

25 Nov: Milan, IT – Jazz:RE:Found @ Base

27 Nov: Trento, IT – JAZZ’ABOUT @ Auditorium Trento

