Thundercat Meows Funkily in ‘Yo Gabba Gabba’ Reboot

Yo Gabba Gabba has a long history of landing impressive guest stars for a children’s show. Through its run on Nick Jr. from 2007 to 2015, it featured Jack Black, Tony Hawk, The Roots, Weezer, Anthony Bourdain. The list is extensive.

Of course, the show’s newest iteration, Yo Gabba Gabbaland on Apple TV+, will feature its own long list of talented guests. Portugal. The Man, Anderson .Paak, Lauren Lapkus, and Flea all appear in the new season, which premiered on August 9.

Videos by VICE

To hype up fans both young and old, they’ve shared a snippet of a musical performance from another beloved guest, Grammy-winning bassist Thundercat.

One of the best contemporary funk musicians around, known for his collaborations with Flying Lotus and contributions to Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly, Thundercat appears on the 7th episode, “Outside,” singing a song about how he is an orange cat.

Here’s the whole thing: