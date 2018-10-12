T.I. Disavows Kanye West: “I’m Ashamed to Have Ever Been Associated with You”

Earlier this summer, Atlanta rapper T.I. was still on Kanye West’s side—if not politically, then spiritually. He played the voice of reason on the cringeworthy “Ye Vs. The People,” then sat down with The Breakfast Club in early May to explain why, despite West’s sharp turn towards right-wing pseudo-intellectualism, pushing him away wasn’t so simple. “We, as the black delegation, cannot afford to lose Kanye West,” he said. “He is our Michael Jackson.”

But it’s been a busy and dispiriting few months for anyone with any interest in West’s impact and legacy. After West’s visit to the White House yesterday, in which he echoed the language of men’s rights activists and praised Donald Trump in a scattergun rant, T.I. wrote on Instagram that he could no longer support or even tolerate West.

Videos by VICE

“I’ve been extremely patient and made it a point to not jump to any premature conclusions about Ye’ [and] his antics,” T.I. wrote. “But now this shit is next level, futuristic Sambo, Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django [Unchained] ass shit.”

T.I. wrote that West had invited him to the White House yesterday, but he declined: “You ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level & I refuse to associate myself with something so vile, weak, [and] inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE[…] At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you… now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you.”

See the post in full below.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

