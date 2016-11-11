T.I. Explains the Importance of Protesting Donald Trump

​TIP, the rapper formerly known as T.I.​, has sometimes been an inconsistent political voice, but recent months have seen him reacting with increasingly alarm to the state of American politics. On his recent EP US or Else​, he addressed the topics of police brutality and racial injustice directly. And on Wednesday night, following the election of Donald Trump, he was at Trump Tower in New York joining protestors.

Last night, he went on Jimmy Kimmel and described the protests, explaining that he had seen them on the news and walked over from his nearby studio to join. When pressed on his reasoning for protesting, he brought up both the Constitution, explaining:

Nobody in their right mind can ever assume that, you know, just gathering and going somewhere and showing your incredible disdain for a decision that the nation has made, that that will actually do anything immediately. However, when I look at my kids in the eyes after this thing takes place—I voted, and I’ve done everything that I could prior to now. But after the decision of the election had happened, I just want to be able to look my kids in the eyes and they know that I did everything that the Constitution allows me to do to show my objection to this decision.

He also discussed the message of his recent EP, which is “in memory of all the young men and women who have lost their lives at the hand of law enforcement unnecessarily out there in the communities with no accountability whatsoever.” He concluded, “I just really want to see the nation head in a better direction.​”

Watch the full video below:

