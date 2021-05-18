T.I. and Tiny Are Now Accused of Drugging and Assaulting Multiple Women

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

The allegations of drugging and sexual abuse have been swirling for months. At least two more accusers have recently come forward to law enforcement. And now, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed to VICE News that it is currently investigating the rapper T.I. Harris and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

Videos by VICE

Over the last several weeks, at least four women have accused the famous couple of drugging and sexually assaulting them. In February, an attorney representing several accusers, Tyrone A. Blackburn, sent requests for investigations to the attorneys general of California and Georgia, the U.S. attorneys for the Northern District of Georgia and the Central District of California, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

One woman met with Los Angeles detectives in April, the Daily Beast reported this week. Another accuser, Rachelle Jenks, has reportedly filed a police report in Las Vegas. Both women are represented by Blackburn.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to VICE News that it had received “a report of a sexual assault incident alleged to have occurred in 2010 involving Clifford Harris and Tameka Harris,” referring to the couple’s legal names. The incident was reported on May 8, 2021, outside of the statute of limitations, so the case was closed.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department declined to give further details on the agency’s investigation, beyond confirming that it is active.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department didn’t immediately reply to a VICE News request for comment. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department declined to give further details on the agency’s investigation, beyond confirming that it is active.



The famous couple have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. In a statement this week, an attorney for T.I. and Tiny told People that the couple had not been contacted by “any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country.”

“Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD ‘accuser’ has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations—or even examine them,” the statement to People read. “Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an ‘accuser’ who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim.”

Sabrina Peterson, an Atlanta entrepreneur, first surfaced the allegations against T.I. and Tiny on her Instagram page, according to the New York Times. Peterson was once a friend of the couple but has claimed that T.I. held her at gunpoint. (T.I. and Tiny have denied Peterson’s allegations.)

In the months since, the accusations have snowballed. In March, Blackburn told the Daily Beast that he was representing 11 women who said they’d been drugged, kidnapped, or sexually assaulted by T.I., Tiny, or one of their associates. The accusations stretch as far back as 2005, according to the New York Times.

“These women are unaware of each other, and without any leading on my part, they recount eerily similar events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment,” Blackburn’s letters to law enforcement read, according to the Daily Beast.

Among the alleged victims are an exotic dancer, a military veteran, and a teenaged intern, as well as an assistant of Tiny’s who’d also been a longtime friend, according to the Daily Beast.

The woman who spoke to Los Angeles investigators said that she met T.I. and Tiny at a club, where she had a couple sips of Tiny’s drink, according to the Daily Beast, which reviewed a copy of a police report. She went back to the couple’s hotel room along with a few other women; after those women left, the three got into the shower together, the Daily Beast reported.

Eventually, T.I. tried to stick his toes into the woman’s vagina, according to the Daily Beast. The woman said she had begun to feel sick, and she told him “no.” She said she threw up in the bathroom, and then woke up the next morning with no memories and “her vagina very sore and had a burning/itching sensation.”

Production on “T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle,” the couple’s reality show, has been shut down since the allegations broke.



“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” a spokesperson for MTV Entertainment told Rolling Stone in February. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

Editor’s note: This story was updated with the statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, received after initial publication.