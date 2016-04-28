Tia Lisa’s Flour Tortillas Recipe

Servings: 12
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
8 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions
- Put flour and salt into a bowl. Using your fingers, work the butter into the mixture until it resembles coarse meal. Add in 1 cup|237 ml hot water and mix until moist but not sticky.
- Divide the dough into 12 equal-sized balls, place on a baking sheet, and cover with a towel to rest for 10 minutes.
- On a lightly floured surface and working with one ball of dough at a time, roll out the dough into a 7-inch circle.
- Heat a comal or nonstick skillet over medium-high and cook the tortillas, flipping once, until charred and puffed, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a board and wrap in a dish towel to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining balls of dough and then have a friggin’ taco night or something.
