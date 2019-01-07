These ‘Tidying Up with Marie Kondo’ Memes Are Guaranteed to Spark Joy

I finally got around to watching the much buzzed-about Netflix show Tidying Up with Marie Kondo over the weekend. It’s basically Hoarders lite, with Japanese organizing consultant and author Kondo arriving at American homes to help rid them of everyday clutter using her KonMari method.

Though I was horrified that the couple in episode five might throw out their copy of Settlers of Catan (they appeared not to, thank Neptune), I generally found the show’s shtick refreshing. Sure, Tidying Up isn’t exactly a thrill ride, but especially because I was raised by a mother who despises KonMari—instead of “dispose of it if it doesn’t bring you joy,” try “I am hanging on to this object for the duration of my life because I or any of my children could conceivably have a use for it before the Earth explodes”—the show was a nice introspective watch that motivated me to sort through a stack of old papers and organize my closet.

Still, as with literally anything, Twitter users had opinions. People especially bristled at Kondo’s opinions on books, apparently aghast at the idea that they should perhaps at least consider not lugging around a personal library for the rest of their lives. Personally, I found joy in reading the counter-responses to these many #takes, and the back-and-forth has basically turned into a meme.

people on twitter r acting like Marie Kondo is about to hoof down their front door and throw away their favourite jumper. forcibly fold their nan into a cupboard. alphebatise the children. relax gang. nobody cares if u like ur shit how it is — Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) January 5, 2019

MARIE KONDO: hold this book and see if it sparks joy



ME: wow, it does



MARIE KONDO (removing fake book jacket): that book was mein kampf — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) January 3, 2019

english major twitter when marie kondo suggests they should donate the books they haven’t touched in 20 years pic.twitter.com/Z239OZMTu8 — alexandra (@foxscully) January 5, 2019

https://twitter.com/_AmyGray_/status/1081838920977899521

“Get rid of things that don’t give you any joy,” Marie Kondo said, gently gathering up Twitter into her hands, folding it in half, crushing it into a small cube and blasting it into the infinite void of space. “Create a space for your ideal self.” — “Mark Berman” (@markberman) January 6, 2019

https://twitter.com/SarahSahim/status/1082007778821107715

https://twitter.com/gregmania/status/1082321495471337473

marie kondo just pointed a gun at me and told me to give her one good reason as to why i need two crock pots. idk how she even got in my apartment — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) January 8, 2019

https://twitter.com/DanSpenser/status/1083781905005318144

The year is 2035. Marie Kondo holds up the condemned man to the crowd. “Does this man spark joy?” The crowd jeers, “No he does not!” She nods silently and throws him into the pit. — they/them might be giants ☭ (@babadookspinoza) January 13, 2019



Anyway, keep on yelling into the void of online, and remember—Settlers of Catan expansion packs do not count as clutter. This is canon.

