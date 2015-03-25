Tiefschwarz Tease Summer Album with Hazy New Tune “Do Me (feat. Khan)”

Brothers Ali and Basti Schwarz, better known as Tiefschwarz, have for long repped the city of Berlin with a vibrant array of techno and deep-house. Many would agree they’re one of the city’s most prolific outfits, both as DJs and producers. With three albums under their belt thus far, this June will see the release of their forth long-player Left on Watergate records—the label offshoot of the nightclub of the same name, one that’s for long been a beloved meeting place for house and techno in the city they call home.

“Do Me” a collaboration with with another acclaimed German electronic pioneer, Khan, who they team up with on a handful of the album’s tracks (as well as on their forthcoming live tour), is the first slice of sound to emerge from the album. The track features some hazy vocal sprinklings from Khan along with some inviting, rather sexual lyrics that intro that album in fine form. “Do you wanna dance? Let’s make love,” he calls out to the listener. This is coupled by a trippy synth line from the brotherly pair that rises and descends throughout the entirety of the number.

Stream the radio edit of the duo’s new track above and keep your ears opened wide for news of their new release.

