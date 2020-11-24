‘No One Is Going to Be Happy’ About England’s New Tier System, Warns Minister

Just a few months ago, the UK government was urging workers to return to their offices. However, the official position has now changed: yesterday, Boris Johnson said that anyone who can work from home should continue to do so until April.

This directive comes alongside the announcement that a new three-tier system will be introduced in England after this second lockdown ends. If voted through parliament, that system will last until March.

Videos by VICE

The government is expected to reveal which areas of England will fall under each tier this Thursday. Today, Daily Mail Political Editor Jason Groves tweeted that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has warned that “no one is going to be happy” when the news is announced.

For now, what’s certain is that – regardless of the tier they’re in – gyms, hairdressers and non-essential retail stores will be allowed to open across the country, while schools and universities will remain open. Nationwide, you’ll also have to wear masks in most indoor public settings, and should walk or cycle where possible, to avoid using public transport.

TIER 3 RULES

Under Tier 3, you won’t be able to visit anyone at home, either indoors or in their garden. If meeting people outside – for example, in a park or on a beach – you’ll only be permitted to socialise in a group of up to six, and those people must be part of your household or social bubble.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants will remain closed to customers, except for take-out and delivery. Other indoor venues – such as bowling alleys, cinemas and ice rinks – must remain closed.

In response to this news, chief executive of UK Hospitality Kate Nicholls said: “The government is making a point of saying that these measures are needed in order to save Christmas. In reality, they are killing Christmas and beyond for many businesses and their customers, who look forward to, and rely on, venues being open at this time of year. Sadly, for many staff, it will be a Christmas out of work.”

TIER 2 RULES

Under Tier 2, pubs and restaurants are allowed to open until 11PM, but you can only buy alcohol alongside a “substantial meal”. In early October, when the tier system was originally introduced, this rule saw some bars and pubs scrambling to serve oven chips and supermarket pizzas to evade the restrictions.

Other indoor venues will be allowed to open in this tier, but must close at 11PM (unless they’re a cinema, theatre or concert hall, in which case they can stay open until their final performance is finished).

In this tier, you’re not allowed to visit anyone indoors, but you can meet in a private garden or a public outdoor space, where the rule of six will apply. Spectators are allowed at some sporting events and performances, but in limited numbers.

TIER 1 RULES

Tier 1 rules are similar to those of Tier 2, but you’re allowed to meet people indoors, as long as you abide by the rule of six, while pubs will be able to serve alcohol as normal – although there will still be an 11PM curfew.

Another key theme of Boris Johnson’s speech yesterday was Christmas. “‘Tis the season to be jolly, but it’s also the season to be jolly careful,” he quipped.

“We all want some kind of Christmas; we need it; we certainly feel we deserve it,” Johnson said. “But this virus obviously is not going to grant a Christmas truce… and families will need to make a careful judgement about the risks of visiting elderly relatives.”

The government is expected to make an announcement on Thursday regarding the rules for Christmas. It’s anticipated that restrictions will be relaxed for a five-day period, and that possibly up to three households will be able to gather indoors. Yesterday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urged people to think carefully about their travel routes and pre-book tickets, given how limited space on trains will be.