Outfit Repeater Tiffany Haddish Will Forever Be Best Dressed

Tiffany Haddish, who burst into stardom this year with her delightfully raunchy performance in Girls Trip, just became the most relatable person at the Oscars.

Presenting short film nominees with Maya Rudolph, Haddish graced the stage in a glamorous high-neck white Alexander McQueen dress with a slit up the front—and if you’ve been following the actress’ recent public appearances, the dress just might look familiar.

Haddish wore the $4,000 frock for the Girls Trip premiere in July, and then again when she hosted Saturday Night Live back in November—where she pointed out that she was an outfit repeater during her opening monologue. She mischievously said that the dress would be seen again, and she made good on this promise at the 90th Academy Awards.

In an industry where women are expected to have a new, stylist-selected designer gown for every occasion, it’s refreshing to see someone who approaches red carpet fashion with a sense of humor. And who can blame her for wanting to wear a fabulous and flattering design more than once? If those of us at home had access to a dress like this, we might just want to do the same.