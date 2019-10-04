Tiffany Haddish Says She Banged Chingy, and She’s Got the Evidence to Prove It

This week Tiffany Haddish stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she played a round of “Burning Questions,” during which she revealed the three things she looks for in a man (“good credit, no kids, more money than me”), who her first celebrity crush was (“Steve Urkel”), and if she’s ever dated a celebrity that the world doesn’t know about. In her answer to that last question, she spilled the tea that ignited some salacious sexual beef.

Initially unsure about what constitutes dating vs. doing sex, Haddish coyly admitted to a tryst with Chingy, otherwise known as Howard Bailey Jr. When pressed, she said, “I mean, it was a hookup. That was the early 00s, ya’ll. I don’t even know if that counts anymore.” She then gave a spot-on rendition of Chingy’s 2003 banger “Right Thurr.”

When Chingy heard of Haddish’s confession, he took to Instagram to deny the claims that he put it right thurr or anywhurr near Haddish’s soft sections for that matter. And he threw another layer of confusion into the saga when he assured in the now-deleted post that it wasn’t he whomst hit the sheets with Haddish, but rather his brother. “Now @tiffanyhaddish knows damn well that’s a lie an since she lied I’m a tell the truth she use to hook up with my brother not me but she liked me,” he wrote. “Hey if we gone be honest let’s be honest. #chingy #facts #juslikethat.”

Seeing her character and coochie questioned in such a manner, the Kids Say the Darndest Things host hit the comments to remind Ching-a-ling that she definitely saw his ding-a-ling by providing a few details he might have forgotten. She assured him that the blessed affair happened two months after meeting, providing a few damning details: “Granted the sex was not good cuz you was ‘sleep.’ I was definitely in your bed at that hotel on San Vincente and Sunset. Shit, you pulled down my Sergio Valentes.”

While the “sleep” part of this response is highly questionable, the particulars noted make it difficult to argue Haddish’s claim. She didn’t stop there, either. Haddish had some more darndest things of her own to say, like that shortly after the hookup she found out Chingy also went to the wet zone with her friend, a dancer on one of his videos, and that she was pregnant, so Haddish “backed off” of on Chingy. But three months later she climbed the Bailey family tree and boned down with his brother. Whether or not he was “sleep” was not mentioned.

“Haddish never lies on her pussy,” she assured, adding, “Boy I been talking about hooking up with you for years, why are you just now denying it? We had a lot of fun back in the day and only had sex once, don’t make me start calling out all the Skeletons.”

Judging by the fact that he took down the post (perhaps to avoid any more smoke on the matter), and that he’s yet to respond publicly to her comments section clap back, it’s hard to argue with Tiff’s declaration of a historic dick down here. But the truth will forever lie between the rapper, the comedian, and that pair of Sergio Valentes that may or may not have sat crumpled on the floor of that hotel room.