Tiga’s “Bugatti” Video is Like a Wes Anderson Movie on Techno and Acid

Tiga has been sitting at the head of the table in Canadian dance music for decades. “Bugatti” is a track off his forthcoming album and if you’ve entered a nightclub in the last six months you have surely wiggled your bones to its classic house vibes and addictive vocal line. It’s the type of tune that is simply guaranteed to glue itself to the inside of your brain for eternity.

Tiga recently teamed up with Helmi and Division Paris to take his hugely popular track “Bugatti” from your local DJ’s turntables to the big screen. The music video is an inventive, visual, and manipulative style all its own. Just trust us. It’s like a Wes Anderson movie on techno and acid. It follows an expressionless Tiga through a hypnotizing montage of scenes that don’t quite normally occupy your average music video. Luckily, Tiga is anything but average. From a socially awkward game of Twister, to an exploding can of shaving cream—it’s all there. See it for yourself with our premiere above.

“Bugatti” is available on December 7th, 2014 on iTunes: http://po.st/BUGATTI

Directed by Helmi

Produced by Division Paris

