Stop the Schvitz! This Viral Mini-Fan Is 40% Off

You don’t need to check a thermometer to know It’s officially sweaty season (wait, what’s your nickname for summer?). If you don’t mind the heat, we’re envious of you, because we’re dying over here. It only takes one broken A/C subway ride before realizing you need a portable solution to staying cool during the hottest months of the year. Unfortunately, our favorite fans aren’t pocket-sized—or, more importantly, socially acceptable—to waltz around town with, so we found the next best thing MacGyvering a Frigidaire A/C backpack —the TriPole Mini Handheld Fan for 40% off.

Expect to be blown away (get it?) with its two adjustable speeds, rechargeable battery, and just under seven inches in size. Throw it in your pocket, backpack, or briefcase. In the spirit of peak Life Hacks™, you could even hang it around your neck (via the included lanyard) to keep the breeze literally no further than an arm’s length away. It’s an Amazon favorite, with a 4.7-star average and over 18,000 reviews. Perfect for summer trips and cooling on the go, one reviewer used it to get through the sweaty moments standing in line at Universal Studios and Disney theme parks. “Of course, this does not blow cool air, nor is it a miracle worker especially in 90+ degrees, but [it] was so nice to have while waiting in lines and walking throughout the park. I recharged it overnight and each charge lasted me the entire day.” TikTok users also showed it some love claiming it made them survive a heat wave.

We’re unsure if this godly gadget will remain 40% off for a while, so we’d recommend copping one (instead of schvitzing it out through the next heatwave).

You can purchase the TriPole Mini Handheld Fan on Amazon.

