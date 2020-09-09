TikToker’s Tattoo Sparks Heated Debate Between South Koreans and Filipinos

Tiktok has gained popularity for its comedic videos and dance trends, rising to become one of the biggest social media platforms globally since it’s international launch in 2017. Now at over a billion users, the app that started out as a place for funny videos is often hounded by controversy. There are political issues, but also many surrounding the content users post. Earlier this week, a live-streamed suicide video circulated on the app, prompting concerns over content regulation.

In the Philippines, the latest issue to come out of the social media platform is a debate on race sparked by 19-year-old Filipino influencer Bella Poarch. The TikTok star with over 15 million followers on the platform and 2.1 million followers on Instagram drew flak from South Korean netizens after she showed off her new arm tattoo that incorporated Japan’s Rising Sun flag.

Videos by VICE

Koreans pointed out that her tattoo was offensive to them because the flag is associated with Japanese imperialism, their treatment of Korea under its colonial rule, and their actions during World War II.

On Sunday, Sept. 6, in response to the backlash, Poarch apologized for her tattoo on TikTok, stating that she loves South Korea and promising that she will have the tattoo covered or removed to correct her mistake. She also mentioned that the tattoo was inspired by American singer Jehne Aiko’s popular back tattoo of the flag.

“I will have the tattoo removed or do a cover-up. I did not know the history behind the tattoo and I will educate [others] about it,” the influencer said.

https://www.tiktok.com/@bellapoarch/video/6868895080074267909

Despite the apology, some Koreans still decided to come after Poarch with racial slurs that insulted not just her, but all Filipinos. At least one comment said the Philippines was “poor” and filled with “non-educated” and “short” people.

One called the Philippines a “slave state” and another said, “no wonder you have no to little education…that’s why your country will stay poor, stay the same…small-minded.” One user even quipped, “The Philippines is a backward country, come to Korea and work.”

I maybe stan B+S but their attitude is not acceptable. They are Acting like my Country didn't do a big help to them in K-WAR #cancelkorea pic.twitter.com/AeqBBUP4wG — CLOSE (@LACOSTEPJM) September 8, 2020

In response, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, Filipino netizens took to Twitter to share instances of racism in South Korea, using the hashtags #CancelKorea and #ApologizetoFilipinos, which were top trending topics. Some even shared how some Koreans supposedly used the word “Filipino” as a racial slur. They pointed to an episode of the show Hello Counselor, where a guest shared that he had a difficult time in school because of his dark skin and how he was teased and called a “Filipino.”

“WE FILIPINOS MAY HAVE GOOD HEARTS AND FRIENDLY IN NATURE BUT WE ARE NEVER SILENCED WHEN WE ARE NOT TREATED JUST,” said user @cyxxx19.

https://twitter.com/cyxxx19/status/1303556163330400256

User @aaspn_ said that she respected South Korea’s culture, language, people, and talents. She only hopes that Koreans return the same respect she has shown.

https://twitter.com/aaspn_/status/1303480596274978817

While user @snoopy76779019 said, “I’m gonna put my [K-pop] lightstick down and proudly raise my flag!”

I may like your songs, your cultures, and I even wanted to study in Korea but I love my country.🇵🇭I'm gonna put my lighstick down and proudly raise my flag!💛💙❤🤍



Mahal ko ang aking bansa🇵🇭💖#cancelkorea pic.twitter.com/fdHdlo2TDA — snoopy정우 (@jungwookimms) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, user @akitabaquero shared a story about her grandfather, reminding Koreans that Filipino veterans died for their country.

This is my Lolo, a Korean war veteran. He was so happy when he visited South Korea again last year and got chance to offer flowers to our fallen heroes. Filipino soldiers died for your country. REMEMBER THAT. 💯 #cancelkorea pic.twitter.com/C55pxWyQxH — AK ✈️👨🏻‍✈️ (@akitabaquero) September 8, 2020

Majority of Filipinos who were disappointed by the news were K-pop fans who grew to love South Korean culture.

South Koreans have also weighed in on the issue, with many pointing out that some of the TikToker’s critics were problematic.

A comment on a post on South Korean website Naver says: “Jerks made Filipinos angry. You guys just should have pointed out the flag, shouldn’t have been racists. Were you guys happy when you were discriminated in Europe? I apologize, Filipinos.”

The Philippines is one of the biggest supporters of South Korean entertainment, beauty, and cuisine, where Korean establishments and products are found in almost all malls. Meanwhile, many South Koreans travel to the Philippines to learn English or visit famous beaches. The Philippines is believed to have the largest Korean diaspora community in Southeast Asia. The two countries also have a shared history as both were colonized by Japan. Korea from 1910 to 1945, and the Philippines from 1941-1945.