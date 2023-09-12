These TikTok-Famous Cleaning Products Are Actually Worth It

During the waking hours when you’re not scrolling on TikTok, watching god knows what, we sure hope you’re cleaning your apartment. A home’s level of cleanliness can go from tidy to pigsty in a flash, so it’s important to keep up with wiping, dusting, and putting stuff away. Tidying up sucks—we get it—but someone has to do the dirty work, and unfortunately, for most of us, that person is us (sigh). But hey, at least all those sleepless nights scrolling through our cursed TikTok algorithm have led us to CleanTok, where people love scrubbing and sweeping, and has taught us that there are some impressive cleaning products on the market.

So far, we’ve learned that the Scrub Daddy is, in fact, a zaddy when it comes to wicking away dirt and grime in the kitchen, and joined the cult of that mysterious “pink stuff” that removes stubborn grease stains. Don’t sleep on #cleaningtok, because it may teach you more about being an adult than your own parents did (sorry, Mom!). We hunted down the most viral TikTok products that will make life easier when you have to do dishes duty after your nine-to-five or quickly prep your domicile for visitors. In the words of Michelle Tanner from Full House, “A clean room is a happy room.”

The Uproot carpet scraper

One of our writers loves this TikTok-viral carpet scraper, and she makes an amazing case for how well it rids her rugs of hair, dust, and pet fur. “I brushed the scraper over my short-haired kitchen rug, and it removed all of the hair and dust in a cinch,” she wrote in her review. It reaches deep into the nooks and crannies of even the shaggiest rugs to pick up stubborn lint, fuzz, or hair left behind.

ColorCoral’s

dust-destroying cleaning gel We like to think of this cleaning gel as adult slime with a pratical side. Lift up any leftover Cheeto dust or gunk from your car dashboard, coffee table, and kitchen appliances by plopping this lemon-scented, tacticlegoo across the area you want to clean. You’ll know it’s time to replace this sticky slime once the color gets darker. Turning cleaning into a game? Sounds like our idea of tidying up!

Method hand soap

Yep, you’ve already heard of Method, but you may not have tried its surprisingly luxe (but affordable) Vetiver + Amber hand wash. (This is a cleaning product for your hands—that counts, right?) This $7 soap is a significantly cheaper alt to Le Labo’s cult-favorite Santal 33, boasting notes of warm amber, earthy vetiver, and crisp cedarwood. Our nostrils are dancing.

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster

We’re simps for its iconic smiling sponge, but Scrub Daddy has expanded with a new addition to the family: the Damp Duster. Perfect for snagging mysterious gunk and dust bunnies from shelves, countertops, and beyond, it’s a cinch to use; all you need to do is moisten the Damp Duster with water before getting down and dirty around your abode. One of our writers said, “This baby is so good at trapping dust and hair that when I looked at the dusting sponge after the first pass I almost gagged.” That’s the spirit! Also, have you seen these limited-edition Halloween sponges???

Bissell’s Little Green

We know that one Stanley Steamer is the OG when cleaning your musty mug, but Bissell’s super-popular Mr. Green steam-cleaning machine can get the job done for under $110. VICE writer Becca Blasdel got a months-old smoothie stain out of her rug with a combination of Bissell spot removal solution and the Little Green’s built-in hose. It may be small, but it’s still mighty.

Star Drops’ The Pink Stuff

Getting grime off the sink drain is anything but enjoyable, but can be a way more pleasant experience when we see foamy, satisfying, light-pink bubbles. The “Pink Stuff” removes stains, grease, and grime from stoves, floors, metal, marble, wood, silverware, toilets—anything. It also leaves no streaks and scratches. Not too bad for a product that’s literally just called “Pink Stuff.”

O-Cedar Spin Mop

When things get really messy, a mop is the way to go. But it’s 2023: We’re not just going to suggest any old ordinary mop you can find in a janitor’s closet. Get with the times: We’ve got our eyes on a spinning mop, like the ones CleanTok goes crazy for. The O-Cedar Spin Mop rotates 360 degrees to reach deep corners and clean efficiently thanks to its major swivel action, with its millions of strands of advanced microfiber quickly eliminating dirt. Don’t worry about any unwarranted splashes thanks to its Splash Guard and built-in wringer (a benefit of this mop’s spinning capabilities).

