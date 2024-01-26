This TikTok-Viral Veggie Chopper Makes Me Accident-Proof In the Kitchen

I have the worst chopping skills known to man. One time I had to go to an urgent care clinic after a failed attempt to cut a cantaloupe in half. (I’m sure you can guess what happened; I’ll spare you the gory details.) After that incident, I temporarily gave up on using large kitchen knives, instead opting to purchase overly expensive, pre-cut produce at the grocery store and slowly decimate my bank account.

Until now, my knife aversion has been a life-altering problem with no apparent solution in sight. But then, when perusing TikTok, I came across an affordable, viral kitchen gadget to make my life functional again: the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, which also happens to be under $25.

My TikTok algo started serving me videos of this gadget a while back, and watching people slice and dice assorted vegetables into perfect slices and cubes was some serious ASMR I didn’t know I needed. Yes, the Cantaloupe Incident sparked my initial search, but watching and listening to how this bad boy works is what properly influenced me. I’d be lying if I didn’t say the 4.5-star average rating and more than 104,000 reviews on Amazon didn’t sway my decision, too. “It has revolutionized my kitchen routine, making cooking an absolute breeze,” one reviewer wrote. “Its efficiency in chopping vegetables is remarkable, saving me valuable time and effort.”

In case you value a second opinion as much as I do, here’s how this social media sensation performed when I finally got my (scarred) mitts on it.

What is the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper?

This isn’t your typical kitchen tool. This stainless-steel gadget features four blade options for speedy food prep: fine and medium dicers, a julienne cut, and a ribbon spiralizer. The plastic slap-chop lid prevents injury when dicing, and added safety functions such as blade locks and a non-skid rubberized bottom keep everything in place. And FYI, it’s vastly different in design and features compared to the OG as-seen-on-TV version. To interchange the four different blades, there’s a simple sliding switch on the bottom of the blade insertion area. A tray (which can hold just over one liter) catches everything for whenever you go to chop town. It may include “vegetable” in the brand title, but it can be used for much more including fruit, hard-boiled eggs, hard meats, and cheeses. I have the four-in-one version, but four other editions offer different features like peeling, juicing, and egg-yolk splitting.

First impressions

I’d never used a chopping gadget before, but the design is super straightforward and portable, which is nice, and perfect for kitchen amateurs who live in small quarters. It was super intuitive to put together without having to look at the instructions. I’ll take any opportunity to read fewer words throughout the day. It’s ideal for anyone looking to save time or has terrible chopping skills (me). An honorable mention? It’s always on sale! Like right now, for 40% off.

My experience

I don’t have one bad thing to say about my beloved chopper. It’s so easy to use. Just place whatever your heart desires on the blade and SLAP—you now have a uniform chop. Not to jinx myself, but I’ve never had a close call of injuring myself while using this. Without ever having to interact with my cursed kitchen knives, I can easily prep apples for salads that always come out looking pristine.

Exhibit A:

The quality of the blades is fantastic given its affordable price tag. I’ve been using this for almost a year and the sharpness is still top-notch. (It sure beats sharpening knives for the hundredth time.) Aside from this thing producing a mesmerizing chop, let’s talk about how it helps me make perfect zoodles every week. I simply hold and spin—it’s that simple. Look at this bodacious batch I did the other night:

It also includes a tiny brush and two scrapers to clean any and all nooks and crannies. Just add a tiny bit of dish soap to the brush, lather, and scrub. I find I can mostly get away with just power washing it with the spray nozzle on my sink, but whenever it has gunk stuck in the crevices, the provided tools are very beneficial. But this thing is also dishwasher-safe! Just pop out the push top and blades to toss them in for an effortless cleaning.

TL;DR: Yes, the ease of use, versatility, and oddly satisfying functions are amazing when it comes to this veggie chopper—but also, I can confidently say I have not had any close calls with my fingers in recent months. I can’t fully say goodbye to kitchen knives, due to the existence of steak and bread, but not having to chop produce means fewer trips to urgent care in the future. Plus, I haven’t cried from chopping onions in a hot minute.

